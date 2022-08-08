Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
news4sanantonio.com
Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
KSAT 12
Police have similar questions about separate incidents: 1 shooting, 1 stabbing
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have similar questions regarding two separate incidents early Wednesday that left two men wounded. In one case, officers found a man who had been beaten and shot in the leg outside a home in the 800 block of W. Theo. They were answering...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
KSAT 12
Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
KTSA
Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
KTSA
Man murdered on San Antonio’s East side, police still searching for shooter
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a murder on the East side. KSAT-12 reports officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Gabriel Street at around 1 A.M. Monday. They were told someone had been stabbed but they arrived to find a...
foxsanantonio.com
Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
KSAT 12
Missing 73-year-old woman found safe
SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
Alamo Heights Police warn about burglars targeting elderly. Here's how they gain entrance to homes.
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department is warning elderly residents to be cautious of a man knocking on doors and soliciting tree trimming services. Police say the man and two other suspects burglarize homes once allowed entrance to the backyard. The suspect is described as being 6...
KSAT 12
Trial begins for man accused of dismembering San Antonio woman back in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – Opening statements were heard Wednesday morning as the trial began for a man accused of dismembering a woman back in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Nicole Perry. According to the indictment, on Nov. 19 Castillo allegedly killed Perry...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's body found in state of 'advanced decomposition' at San Pedro Creek, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman's body was found Sunday afternoon in an "advanced decomposition" along San Pedro Creek. The body was found around 4 p.m. near Flato along San Pedro Creek. Police said the unidentified body was so badly decomposed that homicide detectives could only determine that the victim was...
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
KSAT 12
Landlord accused of setting house on fire because she was upset at tenants, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A landlord was arrested for allegedly torching an East Side home because she accused her tenants of not paying rent, according to court records. Bexar County Jail records show that Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, was taken into custody overnight and charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly.
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver arrested after 13 kilos of Fentanyl found during traffic stop
In , about 90 miles east of San Antonio, deputies found 13 kilos of Fentanyl during a traffic stop along I-10 on Tuesday. The drugs were found behind the back seat of a truck in a speaker box. The 30-year-old driver was arrested. Deputies say the 13 kilograms of Fentanyl...
KSAT 12
Fishermen find body in San Pedro Creek south of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a body was found south of downtown in the San Pedro Creek. Officers said a couple of fishermen were walking down the creek when they found a body in the water near West Mitchell Street and Flato on Sunday afternoon.
