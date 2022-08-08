Read full article on original website
ESPN
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr
Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place to loan Malang Sarr out to Monaco, according to David Ornstein.
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
BBC
Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana
Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At 75, Pakistan has moved far from the secular and democratic vision of its founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah
This month marks the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and of its Partition from British India in a devastating process that uprooted more than 15 million people and resulted in 1 million to 2 million dead. Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs – communities that had coexisted for hundreds of years – all participated in the sectarian violence. Countless people have borne the scars from these events over multiple generations. Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, sought to create a democratic, egalitarian and secular country where the Muslims of the subcontinent, who constituted about 25% of the population, could enjoy full...
ASIA・
Dynamo Kyiv reaches Champions League playoffs; PSV advances
GENEVA (AP) — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely run toward the Champions League continued with an extra-time win over Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round on Tuesday. The Ukrainian club is now two games away from making the lucrative group stage of the Champions League as it faces a playoff against Benfica over the next two weeks.
Chile’s Sanfic Industria Bows Virtual Reality, Female Producers Lab Strands
Click here to read the full article. Chilean industry forum Sanfic Industria bows its 11th edition with the launch of new virtual reality and women producers lab sections. Running Aug 11-19, Sanfic Industria will also include its mainstays: WIP Ibero-American, Santiago Lab: Fiction and Documentary, Sanfic-Mórbido Lab, Series Lab, Sanfic Net and Sanfic Series. “By introducing a virtual reality section, we’re betting on new narrative formats,” said Sanfic Industria founder-director Gabriela Sandoval of the Sanfic XR showcase, which will be open to the public at the forum’s official headquarters, Matucana 100. “Making these films accessible to everyone creates a nexus between the...
BBC
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse challenges Napoli over Nations Cup threat
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says international football - and the Africa Cup of Nations in particular - should never play second fiddle to club commitments and has 'challenged' Napoli not to buy African players. The 46-year-old's comments come after Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis said the Italian club...
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
BBC
India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media
An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
