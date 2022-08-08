Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
CBS Sports
Diana Taurasi injury update: Mercury star to miss remainder of WNBA season with quad injury
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season with a quad injury, the team announced Monday. Veteran guard Yvonne Turner, who previously played with the Mercury from 2017-19, was signed to a hardship contract to replace Taurasi on the roster. After playing just 41...
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Mookie Cook, LeBron James actor and nation's No. 4 overall prospect, announcing commitment Friday
AZ Compass Prep (Arizona) five-star small forward Mookie Cook is ready to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound athlete, rated the nation's No. 4 overall prospect by 247Sports, posted on Instagram that he will announce his commitment Friday. After securing Montverde Academy ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe Headline 17th Annual Rumph Classic
One of the best events in Philadelphia basketball recently went down with a few special guests involved including the Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey and Isaiah Joe. The 17th annual Daniel Rumph Classic took place this weekend, with the championship being played on Monday night. The tournament is in honor of Danny Rumph, who passed away in 2005 due to a heart condition.
Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 5A high school football preseason poll for 2022
Frederick Douglass tops the list, but past champions all loom large.
Millions at stake for Duke product next season
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
NBA schedule release: Latest news, key dates for 2022-23 season
Almost time to mark your calendars, NBA fans. The schedule for the 2022-2023 season will soon be released. Which matchups might be circled are still to be determined with plenty of uncertainty remaining in the offseason. Star players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell remain on the trade market, meaning...
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
WNBA Power Rankings: Chicago Sky back at No. 1, but playoff picture still coming into focus
We know this much in the final WNBA Power Rankings of 2022 as the regular season enters its last week: No team has thrown in the towel, even the Indiana Fever, who have long been eliminated from the postseason. Everyone is battling to the very end. The defending champion Chicago...
Behind-the-scenes of a John Calipari pregame meeting at Kentucky
Kentucky basketball is back, the start of a four-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas for the Wildcats. UK is set to take on the Dominican Republic National Select Team starting at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on SEC Network. How does the team get ready for a...
NBC Sports
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Comments / 0