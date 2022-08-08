Read full article on original website
smobserved.com
For the First Time Ever, San Bernardino Airport Offers Commercial Flights to Passengers
Completed in 2011 at a cost of $60 million, the San Bernardino International Airport (SBD for short) has never previously offered flights before. But that changed on August 4. Now, Breeze airlines offers passengers tickets to San Francisco International Airport, and Provo Utah by way of SFO. The airport offers...
iebusinessdaily.com
Avelo to offer non-stop service from PSP
Avelo Airlines will soon operate from Palm Springs International Airport to tourist destinations in Northern California and Oregon. The non-stop flights to Santa Rosa/Sonoma Calif., Bend Ore. and Eugene Ore. are scheduled to start Nov. 11, according to a statement on Palm Springs’ website. “We’re thrilled to welcome another...
The best water parks in Southern California
With temperatures reaching extreme highs this year, it’s important to know where you can go to cool off. A swimming pool is great and all, but water parks are best for some more excitement in your summer. Whether you’re looking for thrills or just a place to relax, here are some of the best water parks in the area.
newportbeachindy.com
New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach
John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
iecn.com
Docuseries The Women on the Mother Road features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe
A three-part docuseries coined The Women on the Mother Road is airing on American public television and features San Bernardino’s iconic Mitla Cafe, which is located along the historic Route 66. The Mother Road, known as Route 66, was paved in 1926 to connect struggling economic cities with larger...
worldairlinenews.com
Breeze Airways brings the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino, CA, adds Provo
Breeze Airways, as planned, on Friday, August 4, 2022 brought the first scheduled airline passenger service to San Bernardino International Airport. Top Copyright Photo: The first scheduled airline passenger flight arrives at SBD. Embraer ERJ 190-100 IGW N126BZ (msn 19000124) arrives at SBD from SFO (Michael B. Ing). The airport...
iecn.com
Wicked Fest brings an early Halloween to San Bernardino
The owners of Wicked Bootique, a family run boutique dedicated to Halloween and horror themed products, hosted the first annual Wicked Fest on August 5. With over 50 vendors, a bar, a jumper for children and a photo op setup featuring Carrie in her bloody prom dress, Wicked Fest attracted hundreds of guests.
Pizza Marketplace
Fat Lip Pizza opens in Corona, California
Fat Lip Pizza has opened in Corona, California. Originally operating out of a food truck, the brick-and-mortar location features a 20-tap self-pour draft system by iPourIt. The self-pour tap offers a rotating selection of draft beverages, most from local brewery and wineries. RFID-enabled wristbands are used to activate the system and track the ounces poured, according to a press release.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California
This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
Watch: Plane lands on California highway, catches fire
Investigators are called it a 'forced landing' after the pilot claimed to have been experiencing engine troubles.
KTVU FOX 2
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Fallen Marine from Rancho Cucamonga honored during Disneyland flag retreat
A Marine from Rancho Cucamonga who died in Afghanistan in 2021 was honored during Disneyland’s daily flag retreat ceremony Monday. Lance Cpl. Dylan Ryan Merola was acknowledged during the park’s daily ceremony in Town Square. Merola was killed in action in 2021 during the bombing at Kabul airport. Merola was one of the hundreds of […]
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino, Rialto to pay for street improvements
San Bernardino has approved $5.5 million in street improvements on Pepper Avenue between Mill and Base Line streets. The contract, which San Bernardino passed in partnership with Rialto earlier this month, was awarded to Hillcrest Construction Inc. in Corona, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website. Work will...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California
If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.
SoCal skies to stay clear as temperatures rise Thursday
Southern California on Thursday will see mostly sunny skies, with hot temperatures throughout the region.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident and Founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants Dies at 99
Salvador Avila – the founder of Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants and a longtime resident of Newport Beach – passed away on July 28 from natural causes at age 99. Avila’s El Ranchito Restaurants have been a culinary mainstay in southern California for over 50 years. The restaurants were founded in 1966 by Salvador Avila and his wife, Margarita, who immigrated from Mexico with their children in the late 1950s.
travelweekly.com
Breeze Airways brings commercial service to San Bernardino
San Bernardino Airport in Southern California's Inland Empire has begun offering commercial airline service. Low-cost operator Breeze Airways launched daily service Thursday between San Bernardino and San Francisco, with continuing service onto Breeze's hometown of Provo, Utah. The first flight into San Bernardino Airport, which goes by the code SBD,...
