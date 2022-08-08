Tarpon Springs, FL — A Florida Woman is facing a domestic assault charge for allegedly throwing a raw steak at her partner during a confrontation Sunday night in their residence. Police say 42-year-old Rochelle Wright and the male victim were “involved in a verbal argument and were intoxicated” when the uncooked meat went airborne. Wright and the man have been together for 20 years and are the parents of a juvenile.

TARPON SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO