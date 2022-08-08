ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
SB Nation

Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea

It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
Erling Haaland
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Daily Mail

England defender Conor Coady signs for Everton on a season-long loan deal to become Frank Lampard's fourth new arrival of the summer after losing his starting spot at Wolves

England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old defender, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the Blues, is the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves teammate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.
Yardbarker

Watch: Erling Haaland wins and coverts penalty on his debut

Erling Haaland has scored on his Premier League debut after winning and converting a penalty against West Ham United. The match at the London Stadium had failed to take off in the opening 35 minutes due to disruptions but that changed when Haaland was played through on goal. The Norwegian got to the ball first in the box before being taken out by Alphonse Areola, resulting in a penalty for Man City.
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
Yardbarker

‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
Daily Mail

'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
SB Nation

Tottenham’s intensity is their catalyst for creativity

Despite the early deficit on Saturday, the season started out perfectly for Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 1 when they took apart a young, yet tricky Southampton side. Spurs spent the bulk of their summer improving squad depth in the transfer window with the expectation that the club would compete in a variety of different competitions in both England and Europe. Spurs made waves this summer with their activity in the transfer window, headlined by the purchases of players like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma who are expected to improve the side. But Spurs also made the headlines in preseason due to Antonio Conte’s hellish preseason training regimen.
