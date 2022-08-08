Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Man Utd legend Roy Keane claims Erling Haaland joined rivals City ‘for peanuts’ with £50m star off to flyer at West Ham
ERLING HAALAND got off to the perfect start at Manchester City after a brace on his Premier League debut against West Ham. Haaland's devastating pace proved too much for David Moyes' side to handle. His first goal saw him win and convert a penalty, while his second came when he...
SB Nation
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Blackpool 0-0 Barrow: League Two Bluebirds knock out Championship side on penalties
League Two Barrow made it to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout win over Championship side Blackpool. The Cumbrian side thought they had won it when goalkeeper Paul Farman saved Shayne Lavery's spot-kick. However a retake was ordered, which Lavery converted, before Harrison...
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
SkySports
England's Rachel Daly joins Aston Villa ahead of the new Women's Super League season
Aston Villa Women have signed England international Rachel Daly. Fresh from becoming a European champion with the Lionesses, Daly joins from National Women's Soccer League team Houston Dash in the United States for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old is returning to England, where she has spent...
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Nunez Has All the Attributes to Be a Top Scorer in the Premier League’ - Former Uruguayan International on Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez made the move to Liverpool this summer from Portuguese outfit Benfica, making an impressive start to life on Merseyside the former Uruguay international and Premier League manager Gus Poyet has his say on his fellow countryman.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Chelsea And Monaco Reach Agreement For Defender Malang Sarr
Chelsea now have a verbal agreement in place to loan Malang Sarr out to Monaco, according to David Ornstein.
England defender Conor Coady signs for Everton on a season-long loan deal to become Frank Lampard's fourth new arrival of the summer after losing his starting spot at Wolves
England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old defender, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the Blues, is the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves teammate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Erling Haaland wins and coverts penalty on his debut
Erling Haaland has scored on his Premier League debut after winning and converting a penalty against West Ham United. The match at the London Stadium had failed to take off in the opening 35 minutes due to disruptions but that changed when Haaland was played through on goal. The Norwegian got to the ball first in the box before being taken out by Alphonse Areola, resulting in a penalty for Man City.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid
Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
Yardbarker
‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez
Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s intensity is their catalyst for creativity
Despite the early deficit on Saturday, the season started out perfectly for Tottenham Hotspur in matchweek 1 when they took apart a young, yet tricky Southampton side. Spurs spent the bulk of their summer improving squad depth in the transfer window with the expectation that the club would compete in a variety of different competitions in both England and Europe. Spurs made waves this summer with their activity in the transfer window, headlined by the purchases of players like Richarlison and Yves Bissouma who are expected to improve the side. But Spurs also made the headlines in preseason due to Antonio Conte’s hellish preseason training regimen.
‘It Adds Pressure’ - Pundit on Ben Chilwell’s Future at Chelsea After Marc Cucurella Signing
Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan doesn't think that Ben Chilwell will be frozen out of Chelsea due to the signing of Marc Cucurella.
Comments / 0