Gulf Shores, AL

WKRG News 5

What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
GULF SHORES, AL
OBA

Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced

Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Banks Construction files bankruptcy after numerous customer complaints

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, owner of Banks Construction, will no longer be allowed to do work in Santa Rosa County. His license was revoked Wednesday afternoon after a single case was heard. He had been accused of talking hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from former clients in two counties. He is now also under investigation by the state.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB

It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
PERDIDO, AL
OBA

Orange Beach wraps up 2022 Sail Camp, looks to expand in 2023

Coordinator looking at adding afterschool program, adult classes. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – As another year of Sail Camp at the Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center comes to a close, Coordinator Jackie McGonigal is looking to expand beyond the summer and offer camps to older teens and adults.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet Aug. 8

Applicant asking to build two apartment units on top of existing building. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. and address these issues. PUBLIC HEARINGS. JPEM Duplex will ask the commission for a recommendation to the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Orange Beach passes ordinance for higher cell tower poles

Officials looking to improve reception, limiting dropped calls. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s just a couple of small changes, but Orange Beach Community Development Director Kit Alexander said the adjustments to cell phone tower rules will help improve cell usage in the city. “It may...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
