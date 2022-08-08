Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Dauphin Island might only allow short-term rentals on the west end
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Dauphin Island officials are proposing a short-term rental ban on the east end of the island. The proposal has many residents and visitors upset. If approved, the ban would only allow vacation rentals on the west end of the island. The planning commission has been brainstorming this idea for the […]
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Turquoise owners file suit to have all windows replaced
Since the tint can't be matched, Turquoise contends all windows should be replaced. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Opulent condo complex Turquoise Place is suing its insurance providers because it says all windows in gleaming towers need replacing because new ones can’t be matched to the same color.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach City Council approves 8-foot fences throughout the city
Back in May, the Fort Walton Beach City Council voted to amend the Land Development Code to allow for 8-foot fences on residential properties abutting school properties. The current allowable fence height in the city is 6-feet. The current allowable fence height in the county is 8-feet. In the Fall...
getthecoast.com
Freedom Beacon Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in Fort Walton Beach
During last night’s Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting, the major development order for phase 3 of the Freedom Beacon Tech Park in Fort Walton Beach was unanimously approved by council. Freedom Beacon Tech Park is a 50-acre mixed-use development, master-planned by The Jay Odom Group under a long-term...
Haunted Hustle Returning to Gulf Shores beachfront on Oct. 22
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores is excited to announce the Haunted Hustle coming to Gulf Place Public Beach on Saturday, Oct. 22. Locals and visitors are invited to wear their best Halloween costume and participate in this horrifyingly fun event featuring a Haunted Hustle 5K, Fun Run, Witches on Wheels, and a live DJ.
WEAR
Banks Construction files bankruptcy after numerous customer complaints
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, owner of Banks Construction, will no longer be allowed to do work in Santa Rosa County. His license was revoked Wednesday afternoon after a single case was heard. He had been accused of talking hundreds of thousands of dollars in deposits from former clients in two counties. He is now also under investigation by the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getthecoast.com
Tech Park approved for new Hilton hotel in FWB
It’s the first day of school in Okaloosa County! Please be sure to watch for children and I hope that everyone has a great first-day back!. Aldi, Ulta, among 6 stores coming to Crestview Commons. The City of Crestview has confirmed 6 stores coming to the highly-anticipated Crestview Commons....
Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
Sea turtles hatch at Perdido Key
PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — The first sea turtle hatch of the season happened Monday, Aug. 8, for Perdido Key. Escambia County Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers discovered the hatch during routine nest checks and were able to safely recover a small number of hatchlings, but the majority of the hatchlings disoriented towards artificial lights,” The […]
Orange Beach wraps up 2022 Sail Camp, looks to expand in 2023
Coordinator looking at adding afterschool program, adult classes. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – As another year of Sail Camp at the Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center comes to a close, Coordinator Jackie McGonigal is looking to expand beyond the summer and offer camps to older teens and adults.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile City Council approves redistricting map in 6 to 1 vote
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fast-approaching a deadline to decide, the Mobile City Council approved a redistricting map in a 6 to 1 vote Tuesday. Out of three proposals, the Council settled on the map created by District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn. The approved map is similar to a map […]
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
Pensacola shed destroyed by lightning: What you can do to protect your property
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A shed was considered a complete loss after being struck by lightning in Pensacola Tuesday morning. How often does lightning strike a shed or home and how can you protect your shed during severe weather? “According to a study from the U.S. Fire Administration, an estimated 17,400 fires happen each year […]
thebamabuzz.com
Discover 7 of the best places for snorkeling in Alabama, according to Big 7 Travel
Just because it’s August, doesn’t mean the summer fun is over. Strap on those goggles and get ready to explore the beauty that lies beneath. Find out what travel publication Big 7 has named Alabama’s top snorkeling spots. 1. The Whiskey Wreck—Gulf Shores. Located just past...
utv44.com
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet Aug. 8
Applicant asking to build two apartment units on top of existing building. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will meet on Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. and address these issues. PUBLIC HEARINGS. JPEM Duplex will ask the commission for a recommendation to the...
Orange Beach passes ordinance for higher cell tower poles
Officials looking to improve reception, limiting dropped calls. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s just a couple of small changes, but Orange Beach Community Development Director Kit Alexander said the adjustments to cell phone tower rules will help improve cell usage in the city. “It may...
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 2