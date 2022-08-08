ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constantine, MI

Deputies: Girl, 11, killed in Constantine Township crash

By Michael Oszust
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash near the Indiana border Sunday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street in Constantine Township.

A Hyundai SUV was heading southbound on Klett Road when the driver did not see a stop sign at Quaker Street, hitting an eastbound Chevrolet SUV, according to an SJCSO news release.

An 11-year-old girl in the Chevrolet SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV, a 49-year-old Indiana woman, and two other children in the Chevrolet SUV received injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

