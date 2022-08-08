Deputies: Girl, 11, killed in Constantine Township crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash near the Indiana border Sunday afternoon.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street in Constantine Township.

A Hyundai SUV was heading southbound on Klett Road when the driver did not see a stop sign at Quaker Street, hitting an eastbound Chevrolet SUV, according to an SJCSO news release.

An 11-year-old girl in the Chevrolet SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV, a 49-year-old Indiana woman, and two other children in the Chevrolet SUV received injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

