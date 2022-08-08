Read full article on original website
‘Meth is legal now,’ St. Pete man tells police before arrest
A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.
Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
Police say an argument between the two escalated into meat slinging.
Serial Armed Robbery Suspect In Tampa Indicted
TAMPA, Fla. – Johnny Flores, 43, Tampa, has been charged with three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm. If convicted, Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each of the robbery
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
Police investigating after multiple shot with gel bullets in St. Petersburg
Police in St. Petersburg are on the lookout after several people were shot over the weekend with a gel pellet gun.
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent
Florida Man Caught Smoking Meth Told Cops, “It’s Legal Now”
A Florida Man who was caught in the act of smoking meth told cops not to worry about it, because the laws have changed in his favor. 31-year-old Enzo Zabala-Cardozo was caught by officers in St. Petersburg with a glass pipe up to his lips, trying to light the contents inside on August 4th.
Have you seen him? Pinellas Park police searching for missing disabled man
Pinellas Park police are searching for a missing disabled man.
Newtown community relieved after drug arrests
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a group of men were arrested this week and charged with selling drugs from a parking lot in Newtown, residents in the community are breathing a sigh of relief. “It’s a real problem and people just need to know how to solve issues,” said Valerie...
Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
Deputies search for bank robbery suspect in Manatee County
Manatee County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank with a package possibly containing a bomb in Parrish Monday afternoon.
Driver hits St. Pete restaurant sign after crash
A crash caused a driver to hit a St. Petersburg restaurant sign, police said.
Deadly hit-and-run crash remains unsolved 8 years later
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for any information related to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened eight years ago.
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
Man uses ‘speed and fear’ to rob TD Bank, Hillsborough deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bank robbery at a local bank on Monday.
HCSO: Hillsborough County Jail employee arrested after argument turns physical
A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee was arrested after an argument turned physical on Saturday.
Teen ‘Ding Dong Ditch’ Prank Gets Out Of Control, Allegedly At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage prank of “Ding Dong Ditch” got out of control when one homeowner chased the pranksters down, allegedly at gunpoint. On July 10, two teenage girls decided to pull a prank and ring neighbors’ doorbells with two papers left behind. One
1 dead, 2 hurt in 6-vehicle crash in Pinellas County
A man died and two others were injured in a six-vehicle crash in Pinellas County On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
