ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The union representing Bradenton Police officers is asking the city for an investigation of Chief Melanie Bevan after an officer filed a complaint, saying she witnessed Bevan conducting an illegal search of a home in July. And the union president says more complaints are pending. In...
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
97X

Florida Man Caught Smoking Meth Told Cops, “It’s Legal Now”

A Florida Man who was caught in the act of smoking meth told cops not to worry about it, because the laws have changed in his favor. 31-year-old Enzo Zabala-Cardozo was caught by officers in St. Petersburg with a glass pipe up to his lips, trying to light the contents inside on August 4th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Mysuncoast.com

Newtown community relieved after drug arrests

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a group of men were arrested this week and charged with selling drugs from a parking lot in Newtown, residents in the community are breathing a sigh of relief. “It’s a real problem and people just need to know how to solve issues,” said Valerie...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Recognize this car? St. Pete police search for possible witness to deadly weekend crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are searching for the driver of a car who may have witnessed a crash that left two teenagers dead and another person injured Saturday. Investigators say they want to speak with the driver in the hopes of getting more information related to the deadly crash. The vehicle in question is a four-door SUV seen passing by the stop sign in the photo above.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bay News 9

Polk County mom fueled by son's death, sparks change

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County community is celebrating a big win after county commissioners put the stamp of approval on building sidewalks in their neighborhood. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee in Lakeland agreed that NW 1st street needs sidewalks. The Sidewalk Advisory Committee has a $2 million budget...
POLK COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy