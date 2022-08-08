Read full article on original website
Related
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
Hot and humid again today before storms bring reprieve to CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At least one more day of scorching temperatures and high humidity is expected in Connecticut before a reprieve, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has heat advisories in place throughout Connecticut and the region until 8 p.m....
greenwichsentinel.com
CT’s extreme hot weather protocol extended
Governor Ned Lamont announced that due to an updated weather forecast, he is directing Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to remain in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The protocol has been in effect since August 2 and was most recently set to expire at 8:00...
NBC Connecticut
Heat Wave Expected to Continue to Start Week
A heat advisory has been extended for Connecticut through Tuesday. Temperatures on Sunday climbed into the mid-90s, continuing a heat wave for the state for a sixth consecutive day. The heat wave is expected to continue on Monday. With high humidity Monday, "feels-like" temperatures will be near 100 degrees. Sunday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.17 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the...
Is it Even Possible to Boondock in Connecticut?
OK recreational vehicle enthusiasts, I have a question for you: Where the hell do you boondock in Connecticut? Has every inch of public land been monetized? It seems to. What is boondocking? The term is defined as 'Dispersed camping on public land without hookups for electricity, water, and sewage'. Basically, it's camping for free, you park your rig, pitch a tent, whatever, and there you go. In the 70's-90's, it was common to see tractor trailers and RVs parked overnight on the side of a quiet road, next to a pond or a pretty view, for days at a time. Now, in 2022? Nope. Most everywhere, enforcement will tell you to move on to someplace that makes you pay for conveniences.
Center for Disease Control advises families to take extra precautions at splash parks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Another day of a heat wave here in Connecticut, and lots of families are hitting the pools and splash pads to cool off. Now, the Center for Disease Control is calling parents to take extra precautions. “We’ve been trying to get the splash pad because...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How many red light and stop sign violations occurred in your area?
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Driving running red lights is a frustrating issue that can have dangerous results. Stop On Red Week is observed across the country every year during the first full week of August — Aug. 7 to 13 — to highlight the significance of red traffic lights and reduce crashes caused by breaking […]
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Hiking Trails in Connecticut (For Ocean & Mountain Views)
Connecticut is an eclectic mix of rural countryside and ocean splendor in southeast New England. Rated as one of the best states to live in the country, it is no surprise that Connecticut is rich in adventure and beauty. With towering mountains outside colonial towns and incredible views from the...
Register Citizen
This is Connecticut's favorite snack, according to Food & Wine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's favorite snack is...actually a beverage, according to Food & Wine. The magazine, which recently rounded up the best regional bites in all 50 states, picked white birch soda as the Nutmeg State's entry. Nutmeggers "have it all when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Register Citizen
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Eyewitness News
Here’s a list of the first days of school for CT’s districts, organized by date
(WFSB) - The first days of school for Connecticut’s districts are fast approaching. They get underway during the last week of August and continue after the Labor Day holiday weekend.
News 12
Connecticut ranks in top 5 for state with most luxury cars in the US
Connecticut has made the top five on a new list for having the most luxury cars in the nation. , luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. Coming in at number three on the list, Connecticut car owners have 24.6% of the luxury cars in the nation.
National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
vegoutmag.com
This Black-Owned Vegan Restaurant Is Bringing a Taste of the Caribbean to Connecticut
This family-owned vegan Caribbean restaurant is serving up nutritious, flavorful meals for all. Popular vegan hot spots in the Northeast include New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston. But what if we told you there was a must-try vegan restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut? Black-owned Caribbean Style Vegan is making waves in the Connecticut food scene. From jerk tofu to sweet plantains, these nutritious family recipes hit the spot!
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Comments / 0