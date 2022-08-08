Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Time Out Global
The ‘world’s longest animal’ has been spotted off the coast of Wales
What springs to mind when you hear the phrase ‘the world’s longest animal’? A giraffe? A whale? Yeah, think again. Authorities Wales have issued a warning to holidaymakers after one of them was spotted near a popular beach... and it’s a tentacled sea creature. The lion’s...
BBC
Rhod Gilbert: Comedy tour for Cardiff cancer centre revealed
A stand-up comedy tour will be held in aid of the hospital where Rhod Gilbert is being treated for cancer. Organiser Gareth Morris planned a small event, but it has evolved into a 13-date tour across south Wales. Comedian Gilbert, 53, from Carmarthen, said he had been "blown away by...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
BBC
UK heatwave: Carrot lollies keep animals cool in Warwickshire
Carrot lollipops, ice blocks and mud baths are being used at a Warwickshire attraction to keep their animals cool during the heatwave. Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in the UK over the next few days. Extra shades and fans have also been brought in to help the animals...
BBC
Glasgow City footballer Clare Shine on her addiction 'nightmare'
Footballer Clare Shine has enjoyed a dream start to the season but, having survived an addiction "nightmare" and two attempts on her own life, the Glasgow City forward is just thankful to be alive. It was only two years ago that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon helped publicise a missing person's...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Scotland chairman says country could host again in alternative format
Date: Tuesday, 9 August Time: 22:00 BST Broadcast:BBC Scotland Channel. Scotland could host the Commonwealth Games again - but the format would have to change, says the country's Games chair, Paul Bush. Birmingham stepped in to host this summer when Durban was unable to do so and the Australian state...
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’
There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
U.S. Alliance Pharma Expands Early Phase Bioanalytical Services Into Australia
MALVERN, Pa. & BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Alliance Pharma (Alliance), a global leader in bioanalytical and CMC testing services in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, today announced they will be opening a bioanalytical laboratory, Alliance Pharma Pty, Ltd., in Brisbane, Australia. The 20,000-square-foot purpose-built facility supporting preclinical and clinical testing will be fully operational in November 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005051/en/ Alliance Pharma’s new laboratory facility in Brisbane, Australia, that’s opening in November 2022 to support preclinical and clinical phase bioanalytical research. (Photo: Business wire)
Birmingham’s party atmosphere continues as Commonwealth Games draws to a close
Mr Blue Sky beamed and the barges of Birmingham’s waterways bristled with flags of St George and other competing nations as they pootled beneath Black Sabbath Bridge.The city embraced the Commonwealth Games like no other has done before it, a constant backdrop of jam-packed grandstands delivered an emphatic vindication of its relevance in the international sporting calendar.Eleven days of action drew to a close at Alexander Stadium on Monday night as organisers turned the traditional Closing Ceremony into a non-stop party involving local luminaries like Dexys Midnight Runners and UB40.It continued an atmosphere that had pervaded throughout, be it lawn...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
BBC
Enterprise rail link between Belfast and Dublin marks 75 years
It is 75 years since the start of the express rail link between Belfast and Dublin known as the Enterprise service. It began in August 1947 to try to compete with the improving road network and the prospect of an air link between the two cities. There have been many...
Boris Johnson in ‘lower bills’ talks with energy bosses but leaves action to next leader – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as chief executives of energy companies visit Downing Street to discuss crisis
BBC
Arriva North West offer leaves striking drivers no choice - union
A bus firm's latest offer to drivers taking industrial action over pay gave them "no choice but to strike", a union has said. GMB and Unite members have been on strike at Arriva North West since walking out in July, which has impacted services across North-West England. GMB regional organiser...
