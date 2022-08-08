ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Des Moines: So much for a nice, serene walk through the Iowa State Fairgrounds

By Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
I’m back. Actually, I’ve never stopped walking through the Iowa State Fairgrounds, only this time it’s different. It’s still the best place in town for a quiet respite, either by foot or bicycle. It’s still an A-plus gem of a place to spend a morning, an afternoon or early evening — when hundreds of thousands of sweaty people aren’t crowding shoulder-to-shoulder to purchase something on a stick.

Unlike when we christened this “Our Des Moines” space in May 2021 with a story about the Fairgrounds being a relaxing place when fairgoers aren’t around, there was considerable activity during the most recent walk.

It’s just a few days until the Fair’s 11-day run begins on Aug. 11. Permanent restaurants are mostly prepared. New grass in the Bill Riley Stage area has matured. Animal barns have been used throughout the winter and spring, so they’re always in ready shape. Same with the Richard O. Jacobson Exhibition Center, William C. Knapp Varied Industries Building (VI, for us regulars), and the Elwell Family Food Center.

The life-sized steer statues look to have had a recent bathing. They stand proudly just down the street from the big circling clock, and as an aside, I often text their picture to a sports-writing colleague at the Austin American Statesman. I remind him that our Bevos are ready to take over when his Bevos, also known as the Texas Longhorns, mosey off to the Southeastern Conference. He laughs.

Yeah, it’s starting to take shape for this week’s opening. The Bud Tent and The Depot look almost patron-ready. The 27-degree beer sign atop the Steer “N” Stein restaurant is enticing, too. And look, across the street, could that be Connie Boesen putting the final touches on one of her four Applishus Stands?

Connie knows the fair’s 400 acres better than anyone. She grew up there, literally, when her father, Ken Fulk, was the Fair’s longtime manager. The house in which she lived until graduating from East High School in 1969 is still in its same spot on the Fairgrounds property – minus the swimming pool.

“The Midway was our front yard,” she said.

At 14, she sold soda, candy and even cigars while working 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at a booth near the Administration Building.

“Swisher Sweets for a nickel,” said Boesen, a Des Moines city council member. “Working that many hours and selling cigars at 14 probably wouldn’t be allowed today, I suspect.

“I remember one night after I got off work, I got home and we were all in the kitchen. All of a sudden, dad came walking in with (singer/songwriter/actor) Paul Anka.”

That was another perk of being a fair kid — hanging out with grandstand entertainers.

“Sony and Cher. Elton John,” she recalled. “Andy Williams and the Osmond Brothers. The Fifth Dimension was great. They came over to the house, too.”

The house is just a short walk up the street from one of her stands.

“I can’t remember being back in it since moving out,” Boesen said. “Those were the days.”

Randy Peterson, a sports columnist covering Iowa State University, is a Des Moines native and staunch eastsider, except when he's kicking back in Okoboji. He's been writing for the Des Moines Register for parts of six decades. Reach him at rpeterson@dmreg.com, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.

