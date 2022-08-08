Housing, watershed, preserving agriculture among goals emphasized in 377-page Polk 2050 plan

Adding more affordable housing, encouraging infill development, preserving agricultural land and protecting watersheds are among major goals in a new comprehensive plan approved by the Polk County supervisors.

Local governments commonly develop comprehensive plans that help guide officials as they create policy and set priorities. Polk County's plan was last updated in 2006, looking toward 2030, and the county has only developed further since then, growing 30% to a population of 485,418 in the 20 years from 2000 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

The latest version of the plan, adopted Aug. 2, will serve as a guide through 2050, when at least 100,000 more people are expected to be living in Polk, including many in the unincorporated areas the county most directly governs. The new plan continues goals from the previous plan, but puts more emphasis on housing and environmental concerns.

Polk 2050 Comprehensive Plan RS (Draft 7-29-2022)

County and other local government officials, county staff, citizen representative and consultants worked on the draft of the plan released this spring. The county conducted public workshops and interviews with various community organizations before the supervisors gave the plan final approval.

Polk 2050, a 377-page document, has eight guiding principles: quality of life, sustainable development, agriculture preservation, environmental stewardship, economic development, housing, infrastructure and utilities and transportation and mobility. The plan identifies goals and potential strategies for achieving them, including:

Promoting infill housing and removing zoning barriers to allow more housing types and density in those areas.

Considering programs to improve existing housing such as a fund for rehabbing residential properties and a home repair loan program for targeted areas.

Providing financing assistance and incentives for construction of affordable housing.

Banking land along transit corridors as sites for affordable housing.

Promoting commercial redevelopment and expansion along key corridors and intersections.

Establishing urban renewal districts to support redevelopment.

Providing incentives to businesses in targeted growth areas.

Preserving agricultural land, including consideration of a program to transfer or sell development rights as a way of easing pressure on landowners.

Promoting connections between farmers and local farmers' markets.

Finding additional funds for watershed preservation assistance and identifying and expanding wetland mitigation.

Prioritizing stormwater management.

Bob Rice, the county's director of public works, said it was definitely time to update the plan as cities in Polk County continue to annex land and adjust their boundaries.

The new plans reflects those changes. Rice said there was a bigger focus on the individual cities in the county and their growth patterns, and those working on the new comprehensive plan collaborated with city officials to learn more.

Bret VandeLune, planning and development director for Polk County, said the new plan particularly beefs up the language around watershed management and water conservation improvements.

"Water quality was a priority in the last plan, but watershed management authorities weren't a thing yet that we're now heavily involved in," he said.

Rice said a bigger concentration on water management is important to make sure that infrastructure can survive the increased threat of flooding due to climate change.

He said the new plan also improves the language on housing, making it more relevant to current challenges. He also said the new plan is meant to be more specific about goals for the county to accomplish.

The new plan is expected to be reviewed annually to keep it up to date.

To see the plan for yourself, go to polk2050.org.

