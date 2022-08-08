ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Who are five of the largest employers in Fulton County? Find out here.

By Deb Robinson, Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago

FULTON COUNTY — With an estimated population of 32,870, five of Fulton County's largest employers are either adding staff or looking to fill vacancies, but none are forecasting reductions in staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsVvt_0h8s6zgd00

1. Graham Medical System-742 employees.

“With the addition of our Galesburg and Macomb Graham Medical Group Clinics and the opening of our new Convenient Care in Canton we will be adding staff,” said Alesia Shaw, Director of Marketing & Foundation.

2.Canton Union School District #66-505 employees between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022

“This includes part-time staff and substitutes,” said Natalie Vohland, Payroll Specialist and Bookkeeper.

3. Illinois River Correctional Center-425 employees

They are currently planning to hire security guards.

4. Fulton County-241 employees

Fulton County Clerk, Patrick O’Brian said there isn’t any talk of reduction in staff at this time.

5.Spoon River College-200 employees (approximately) 200 employees

This includes employees between campuses in Canton and Macomb as well as at the Havana and Rushville Centers.

While there aren’t any newly created positions, nor any reductions planned, there are several vacancies.

Comments / 1

Related
1470 WMBD

City approves amended agreement with Westlake Shopping Center

PEORIA, Ill. – Improvements to Peoria’s Westlake Shopping Center are becoming a little more costly than previously thought. The Peoria City Council Tuesday approved an amendment to a Special Service Area agreement that will allow the shopping center’s owners to refinance a bank loan. “Due to some...
PEORIA, IL
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, IL
Government
City
Canton, IL
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Fulton County, IL
Fulton County, IL
Government
City
Galesburg, IL
Local
Illinois Business
WAND TV

$19.8 million railroad overpass grant goes to Springfield

Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Springfield will soon benefit from another railroad relocation project. This one in the form of a $19.8 million grant for an overpass. The overpass will be over Norfolk Southern and Illinois Midland tracks on North Grand Avenue. The heavily traveled stretch of road on the north end of the city is near Robin Roberts Stadium and Lanphier High School.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kchi.com

Tax Rate Set By Chillicothe City Council

The property tax rate for the City of Chillicothe was set following a public hearing at Monday’s City Council meeting. The city Auditor, Allison Jefferies led the public hearing to set the rates for 2022 at .6852 per $100 valuation for the general fund and .1927 per $100 valuation for the park fund. The combined rate is set at .8779 per $100 valuation. The rate is the same as 2021.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Central Illinois Proud

West-side residents feel left out in Bloomington streetscape

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Major changes could be on the way to downtown Bloomington in the future. Planning for a multi-million dollar streetscape plan will be discussed at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting with city staff and council. “Beautification is important when it comes to not...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Water main break causes boil order for some Bloomington businesses

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents in part of Bloomington are being instructed to boil their water before use due to a water main break that occurred Tuesday morning. The break in question occurred on East Empire Street. Currently the water main in the area is shut off in order to perform the repair.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick O'brian
hoiabc.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions

Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Convenient Care#Marketing Foundation#Fulton County 241#Fulton County Clerk#Rushville Centers
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington approves annual road resurfacing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council signed off on $5 million worth of road resurfacing for the fiscal year 2023. This is the city’s public works department’s annual resurfacing project; they do this sort of general resurfacing work yearly. Engineering staff drive the streets and use a system that rates the roads based on wear and tear as well as other factors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

'We are not Uvalde:' Recent Peoria school security steps highlighted at board meeting

Peoria Public Schools employees are largely confident about security in their buildings and throughout the district. That's the takeaway from a survey largely comprised of administrators, certified and non-certified teachers, and staff. Peoria Public Schools director of school safety Demario Boone presented the survey results to the school board on...
PEORIA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Who got a new house? Who sold it to them?

Norma J. Hepner Declaration of Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to David and Abigail McCall, 9032 E. 2850th St., Kewanee, $248,500. Norma J. Hepner Trust and Robert L. Hepner Trust to Bennett Kuster, 28520 N. 900 Ave., Kewanee, $191,500. Estate of James L. Rounds to Joseph Cordray, 329 E....
KEWANEE, IL
wcbu.org

Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease

A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
25newsnow.com

New mass notification system provided for Normal residents

NORMAL (25 News Now) - There’s a new mass notification system that’s being provided for Normal residents. It’s called ‘Notify Normal’, and it’s free. The system will provide access to the latest updates for severe weather, boil orders, parking bans, road closures, and more.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Save at the fair with $2 Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fair has yet another way to save money on all your carnival favorites. On Tuesday, Aug.16, all carnival rides will be just $2 each. “We’re always looking for ways to make the fair more affordable for families,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

807
Followers
749
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy