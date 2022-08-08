RETIRE ON TRACK: Retirement planning isn't just about the money

At the end of the 1972 film “The Candidate,” Bill McKay, an attorney played by Robert Redford, has just won a hard-fought campaign for the U.S. Senate he wasn’t supposed to win. He works his way through a crowded hallway, ignoring his excited supporters, before escaping into a back room with his political consultant.

“What do we do now?” McKay asks the consultant. He receives no answer as the film ends.

When speaking with other financial advisers, I’m hearing about people nearing retirement who are asking the same question: “What now?”

I’m not talking about people who are financially unprepared for retirement. We already know many Americans are struggling to save. In a report last year from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, about 41% of survey respondents said it’s “going to take a miracle” for them to be financially secure in retirement.

My discussions centered on people who worked hard to build a successful career and were financially ready for retirement. But they had focused so much on the business side of their life, they hadn’t taken care of the family and personal side.

First, they weren’t properly insured, hadn’t updated their wills, hadn’t worked on any estate planning. In at least some cases, these were new clients who had taken a DIY approach to retirement planning.

Second, they hadn’t done much thinking about making the transition from accumulating assets to converting their savings into a steady income stream in retirement. The financial community owns part of this problem, as we haven’t done enough to help Americans understand why and how they need to do that. The process of determining retirement costs and understanding how to plan for covering those costs employing various sources of income – including Social Security, savings and, if they’re lucky, a pension – remains a mystery to many.

This has happened at least partly because the U.S. retirement system has steadily put more of the onus for retirement planning on workers, who are still catching up to the change. We’ve gone from company-provided pensions to 401(k)s where the individual is responsible for the funding. Companies historically have provided limited financial education for employees, but there’s a growing sense that employers should do more to help.

Third, many people, even if they’re financially prepared for retirement, haven’t thought about what they want their retirement to look like. The notion of retirement is changing. Where many people once had a similar view of days sitting on the porch, playing golf and visiting family, people today are thinking more creatively about retirement. Maybe that means continuing to work in some capacity, starting a new career, volunteering and otherwise staying active and connected to their community.

Whatever retirement means to you, make sure to talk to your financial adviser about it. This professional can act as a sounding board and ask questions to help you understand what really matters to you and the impact you want to have on the world. The work with your adviser on how to fund your vision of retirement.

