Related
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 10, 2022
EBRPSS Supt. Dr. Sito Narcisse gives ‘State of the Schools’ address
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
I-12 East reopens after earlier crash
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Six-month development moratorium proposed for East Baton Rouge Parish
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding
Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant
Road closure near Mt. Bethel Lane in Donaldsonville; 18-wheeler stuck in ditch
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal
EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators
Some medical conditions more likely to impact women
KC Road Bridge in Ascension Parish closing for repairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes
EBR Metro Council approves pay raise for police officers, firefighters, city-parish employees
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings
Stormy pattern continues with locally heavy rain
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0