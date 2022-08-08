ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 10, 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re working on for 9News at 6 on Wednesday, August 10:. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for parts of East Baton Rouge Parish for a few hours, as heavy rain fell in some spots. Jay Grymes tells you what to expect for the rest of the evening and week. CLICK HERE for more.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
I-12 East reopens after earlier crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - DOTD announced I-12 East before Livingston is back open after being shut down just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 due to an accident.
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Scott and Lori Browning say their home in Denham Springs keeps flooding even after a thunderstorm. The couple lives on Pin Oak Street. “Then the drainage had backed up and it then took on about maybe a couple of inches of water in here, and it did severe damage,” explains Scott.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $20 million grant will go toward advancing the passenger railway project between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Leaders say both Baton Rouge and Gonzales applied for the grant money for two major railway stations. Specifically, the funding will help design, build and purchase land for the stations located in both cities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area officials, authorities are responding to a Tuesday (August 9) evening crash on O’Neal Lane at George O’Neal Road. As of 5 p.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. At this time there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Some medical conditions more likely to impact women

Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings. If there's one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn't used to, it's the sound of gunshots.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
KC Road Bridge in Ascension Parish closing for repairs

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A bridge closure will force many drivers in Ascension Parish to take a detour for several weeks. Starting Tuesday, August 9, the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse will shut down for repairs for three weeks. The bridge is located between LA 74 and Babin Road.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Stormy pattern continues with locally heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected in our weather today, with widespread showers and t-storms again in the forecast. Rains will start out mostly along the coast early, but will become scattered inland by late morning, and widespread by the afternoon hours. Highs today should be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana.

 https://www.wafb.com/

