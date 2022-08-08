HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees will take action on the 2023 budget during the monthly meeting Thursday evening. The proposed budget will not make the revenue neutral rate for the year, although the mill levy will stay the same. The driving force, as with all government entities and schools, is the increase in assessed valuation for the area, which for the college stands at more than $675 million.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO