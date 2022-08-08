Read full article on original website
Related
HutchCC board to look over budget Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Board of Trustees will take action on the 2023 budget during the monthly meeting Thursday evening. The proposed budget will not make the revenue neutral rate for the year, although the mill levy will stay the same. The driving force, as with all government entities and schools, is the increase in assessed valuation for the area, which for the college stands at more than $675 million.
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
Nonprofits will have workshop in Hutch Aug. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community Foundation is inviting area nonprofit staff and board members and other community partners to a professional development opportunity later this month. The Changemakers at Work Summit: Connected, Resilient & Thriving will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at Cosmosphere. Kathryn...
Reno Co. Commission to look over budget spreadsheet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners will once again look over the 2023 budget as they wrestle with how to get the budget closer to a revenue neutral rate without hurting the bottom line when it comes to services. At the July 26 meeting, the commission requested a spreadsheet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno Co. canvass of votes moved to Monday Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The canvass of votes from the Aug. 2 primary in Reno County will be delayed. Deputy Elections Clerk Jenna Fager asked for the delay in the canvass due to a hand recount of the advance walk-in ballots. The canvass will now take place Monday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m.
United Methodist Health Ministry Fund co-sponsoring tax credit webinar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. became eligible for the Child Tax Credit when it was expanded last year. Families can still claim the full 2021 CTC - up to $3,600 per child per family - by filing tax returns this year. Kansas Action for...
Official bond election resolution coming Monday night in Newton USD 373
NEWTON, Kan. — The official resolution to set a bond election for Lindley Hall and Santa Fe school in Newton will happen Monday night at the USD 373 Board of Education meeting. The board heard July 25 from Representatives from DLR, Gravity Works, and McCownGordon during their meeting to...
Reno Co. Commission discusses wildfire mitigation Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners heard information for a grant proposal that would pay for wildfire mitigation during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The matter brought up the continued difficulties fire crews have in fighting such fires due to factors beyond their control. In May, commissioners approved Reno County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutchinson time capsule ceremony is Aug. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents who wish to have an item placed in the Hutchinson sesquicentennial time capsule have until Tuesday afternoon to do so. Items can be dropped off at the Reno County Museum Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson...
Buhler City Council to hold budget hearing Tuesday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler City Council will hold a special session to conduct a public hearing on the 2023 fiscal year budget Tuesday evening. That will be followed by discussion and then action on the budget. The city will hit the revenue neutral rate after making some cuts to expenditures, including deferring some usual street maintenance.
Johnson to speak at hospital First Course event Aug. 16
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System is holding its First Course events again. The next event is Tuesday, August 16 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Pavilion. Attendees will hear from Dr. Rogena Johnson about her new practice at Hutch Regional and the importance of routine preventative care and screenings.
Wildfires throughout Reno Co. Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Volunteer Fire Districts were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening with multiple grass and brush fires throughout the county. Reno County Fire District # 9 started the afternoon at 1:45 p.m. with the report of a grass fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Expansion project on Woodlawn affecting nearby restaurant, 50 percent decrease in customers
An expansion project on Woodlawn is affecting more than just a commute for some residents. A business nearby says it is feeling the blow of continuous roadwork and their customers are doing their best to help out. Sitting at a busy Bel Aire intersection off of Woodlawn is Los Cunados....
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1880s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
After school program offered by Haven USD 312
HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 is offering an after school program this year. The program is for students ages 5-12 and will be held at Haven Grade School. Enrollment forms are available at the school office. The cost is $30 per week or a $10 drop-in fee. Two...
KAKE TV
‘Victory March’ held in Downtown Wichita abortion amendment defeat
A group of Wichitans against the proposed abortion amendment hosted a “Victory March” Saturday following Tuesday’s primary election. The proposed amendment, which could have led to abortion restrictions in Kansas up to an all out ban, failed on Aug. 2 by about 40% of the vote. Organizers of Saturday's march Faith Martin and Abby Bailey had already hosted multiple rallies in Wichita before the election.
Sedgwick County at high risk, brings back COVID dashboard
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County is in the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is the third week the county has been in the category. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk counties wear face masks when they are indoors in public, stay up to […]
WIBW
Court services officer chosen to fill Saline Co. magistrate judge position
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A current court services officer for the 28th Judicial District has been selected to fill an open magistrate judge position in Saline Co. The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that it has chosen Claire Serrault-Wiseman to fill a magistrate judge position in Saline Co. It said it held public interviews of nominees for the position on Aug. 3 at the Saline Co. Courthouse.
Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0