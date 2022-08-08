ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18

Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
MANTENO, IL
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels

Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
TINLEY PARK, IL
City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7

City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7.Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a. April 7, 2022 Regular Meeting b. Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's...
HIGHWOOD, IL
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
August 10, 2022

ABC7 - Lake County Board votes to support state bill to ban automatic weapons, large magazines for ammo - John Garcia (COMMENT: Ever-increasingly, Democrats use those who use firearms illegally to erode Second Amendment rights. Ever-increasingly, those who use firearms illegally... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:56. 17:28.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

