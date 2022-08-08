Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
spotonillinois.com
How many River Forest junior tennis players are ranked in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending July 29?
La Grange tennis player George Ross won 269 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by June. They finished June ranked 7,619th, falling from 7,363rd from the beginning of the month. Their 269 points playing singles... Posted in:. Places:. 17:56. 17:56.
spotonillinois.com
How many junior tennis players from Palatine are ranked in Boys' 18 category in week ending July 29?
The Prospect Heights School District 23 Board of Education held an evening meeting that discussed enhancing its use of technology in classrooms. "So our mission has been to increase and enhance, our technology mission that is, has been to increase and enhance the use of technology...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18
Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29. Their 12 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "Thank you to the Streeterville Org. of Active Residents (SOAR) for inviting Sheriff Dart to participate..."
Orland Park tennis player Maia Loureiro won 1,698 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 22. Their 1,698 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
spotonillinois.com
How long did Sugar Grove inventors wait for patents granted in week ending July 30?
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending July 30 in Sugar Grove was 616 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Meade Grey Richter for a chin rest. It was filed on Nov. 17, 2020 before...
spotonillinois.com
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it? Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake...
spotonillinois.com
Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16
The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 17:46. 17:30. 17:30. How many junior tennis players ranked in the...
spotonillinois.com
Tinley Park greenlights plans for two new hotels
Rendering of planned Tinley Park hotel (Village of Tinley Park) Preliminary plans have been approved for two hotels in Tinley Park. Village officials in the southern Chicago suburb issued tentative approval for Top Hospitality to build a 118-room Residence Inn and a 125-room Courtyard...
spotonillinois.com
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7
City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7.Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a. April 7, 2022 Regular Meeting b. Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's...
spotonillinois.com
Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
spotonillinois.com
August 10, 2022
ABC7 - Lake County Board votes to support state bill to ban automatic weapons, large magazines for ammo - John Garcia (COMMENT: Ever-increasingly, Democrats use those who use firearms illegally to erode Second Amendment rights. Ever-increasingly, those who use firearms illegally... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:56. 17:28.
