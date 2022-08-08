ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

Village of Manteno Village Board met July 18

Watseka tennis player Ava Swartz won 12 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29.
MANTENO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Sandwich home sales during week ending July 16

The following residential sale was reported in Sandwich in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. 4462 2709TH RD.$239,000Property Tax (2018): $4,395.64Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.84%Buyer: Tyler and Krista WilsonSeller: William Schultz
SANDWICH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Iroquois County 2022 second installment taxes due dates announced

The Iroquois County Treasurer's Office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for collection of taxes and to asset taxpayers with questions they may have, according to information from Treasurer Kurt Albers.
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7

City of Highwood Firefighter's Pension Fund Board met July 7.Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1. Call to Order 2. Roll Call 3. Public Comment 4. Approval of Meeting Minutes a. April 7, 2022 Regular Meeting b. Semi-Annual Review of Closed Session Meeting Minutes 5. Accountant's...
HIGHWOOD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Kankakee County Executive Committee met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: 1. Call to Order * Roll Call 2. Public Comment 3. Approval of Minutes : June 28, 2022 4. Legislative 5. Information Services - Kevin Duval * Monthly Update 6. Health Department - John...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

