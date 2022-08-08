ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
WJHL

Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs

HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
WTWO/WAWV

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
WBKO

New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims

The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Public pension ends with losses in pension and insurance assets

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a record return on investments during the 2021 fiscal year, the Kentucky Public Pension Authority says the fiscal year that ended June 30, did so with a loss of value in both pension and insurance assets. Pension fund investments for the County Employees...
