WBKO
Bluegrass Supply Chain creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green with $25 million investment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced leaders at third-party logistics provider Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC (BSC) will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs as the company expands its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
wdrb.com
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
wdrb.com
New project aims to improve congestion, safety on Interstate 64 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the launch of Improve 64, a new project meant to overhaul a stretch of Interstate 64 in southern Indiana. The project will include work on I-64, Interstate 265 and U.S. 150. In a news release Tuesday, INDOT said the aim...
WBKO
New program will offer heavy equipment operation as a career in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new program in Warren County will create opportunities for teens and adults. The program will train and certify local residents that may be interested in a a career in heavy equipment operation. The program is a collaboration between various agencies, such as: Bowling...
meadecountyky.com
Talk Trash with Jacob: Meade County has ordered a glass pulverizer!
First, let me introduce myself. My name is Jacob Butler, and I became the Coordinator of Meade County Solid Waste & Recycle about three months ago. I have a strong vision for the Meade County recycling program and am excited to move forward with my plans!. I would like to...
CBS 58
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
COVID-19 vigilance softening across Kentucky, despite escalation in cases
The leader of a health advocacy group says he’s concerned that most Kentuckians are behaving as if the pandemic has come to an end. The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky recently surveyed more than 800 residents to gauge their attitudes toward COVID-19. President Ben Chandler said one-third of respondents...
WBKO
BGMU to close lane of Covington Street for electric work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BGMU Electric Crews will have the right, northeast lane of Covington Street closed between South Park Drive and Euclid Avenue Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7:30 a.m. until 1p.m. as they replace two poles. Crews will complete work in the shortest timeframe possible, and crews ask...
Ford Sends Fleet Of F-150 Lightning EV Trucks To Help Kentucky Flood Victims
The recent flash floods that have swept through the state of Kentucky have claimed the lives of 37 people and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Various reports indicate that as many as 12,000 homes are without electricity, with several hundred more completely damaged. As such, residents are having to queue for hours to receive necessities such as food, water, and even a smartphone charge.
vette-vues.com
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022
Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. Corvettes At The NSRA Street Rod Nationals – See What The Cars Looked Like. Home » Corvette Events » Here Are the Best Corvettes at the NSRA Street Rod Nationals 2022. The 53rd National Street...
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
WBKO
Sister duo uses art to raise funds to help families in Eastern Kentucky affected by flooding
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 17-year-old Chaney Genter, a junior at Bowling Green High School, is using her artistic ability to help families in Eastern Kentucky who have been affected by flooding. “As soon as I heard about the flooding, I automatically wanted to help. And I just, I hated...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
kentuckytoday.com
Public pension ends with losses in pension and insurance assets
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a record return on investments during the 2021 fiscal year, the Kentucky Public Pension Authority says the fiscal year that ended June 30, did so with a loss of value in both pension and insurance assets. Pension fund investments for the County Employees...
k105.com
ECTC hires Meade Co. man as workforce liaison. Will work with Grayson Co. employers.
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) Workforce Solutions has announced the appointment of Mike Barbieri as a Workforce Solutions liaison. Barbieri comes to ECTC from Doe Valley Golf Club in Brandenburg where he served as general manager. ECTC Workforce Solutions liaisons work hand in hand with regional employers to tailor...
