Euclid, OH

cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Jax, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 5. K-9 Jax attended the six-week-long K-9 academy at Von Der Haus Gill in Wapakoneta in the spring of 2013. He served...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
TWINSBURG, OH
Person
Euclid
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Shaker Heights man for killing roommate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Shaker Heights man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate last month was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Kriston Price was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Shaker Heights police said Price called 911 just after 10...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
SOLON, OH
#Cleveland Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
Cleveland.com

Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police bodycam and dashcam video must be released within 7 days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation requiring the Director of Public Safety to release police body and dash cam videos within seven days of incidents involving an officer’s use of deadly force. That includes videos from incidents where the force caused serious physical harm. The legislation...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pleads guilty to killing 2 people in Portage County crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who crashed into a motorcycle this past April, killing both the motorcycle operator and the passenger, pleaded guilty in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Crash investigators said Nicholas Monachino was drunk when he rear-ended Ryan Tucholsky’s motorcycle on April 29 on...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH

