cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Police mourn passing of retired K-9 Jax
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Police Department is saddened to announce the passing of retired K-9 Jax, who crossed over the rainbow bridge on Aug. 5. K-9 Jax attended the six-week-long K-9 academy at Von Der Haus Gill in Wapakoneta in the spring of 2013. He served...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
cleveland19.com
3 plead not guilty to murder of Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman charged in connection with the homicide of a 47-year-old Lakewood man pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Terrence Burnett, 65, Harry Houston, 63 and Tessa Raczynski, 26, are all charged with murder. Victor Huff was...
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
cleveland19.com
Suspects on the loose after 2 armed carjackings, police chase in Cleveland area
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several police agencies in Northeast Ohio are searching for suspects believed to be involved in two armed carjackings and a police chase. All the crimes happened within 12 hours on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The first armed carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600...
cleveland19.com
Twinsburg Police officer performs life-saving CPR twice in 1 shift
TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - It is never just another day at the office for any police officer and that was certainly the case, and then some, for Twinsburg officer Olivia Bartulovic. She recently performed CPR twice in one shift, saving a couple lives in the process. Bartulovic was first called...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Shaker Heights man for killing roommate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Shaker Heights man who allegedly shot and killed his roommate last month was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury. Kriston Price was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Shaker Heights police said Price called 911 just after 10...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights teenager accused in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested an 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon. Solon police said the 62-year-old victim was in the 6600 block of Glenallen Ave. around 1:30 p.m. when his vehicle was bumped from behind by a gray Kia SUV.
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
Two arrests in the death of missing Lakewood man Victor Huff
Cleveland police confirmed that two people have been arrested amid an investigation into the death of Victor Huff, a Lakewood man whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
5 people hospitalized after a U-Haul crashes into Cleveland's Puerto Rican festival
Five people were hospitalized after a U-Haul truck struck a car and three pedestrians at Cleveland's Puerto Rican parade and festival Sunday night, police said. A 64-year-old man driving the U-Haul was moving vendor equipment at Roberto Clemente Park when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas pedal, investigators believe, according to Cleveland police.
Bond set at $1 million for Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing mother, grandmother, critically injuring brother in Seven Hills, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County judge set bond at $1 million for a Columbus man accused of fatally stabbing his grandmother and mother and critically injuring his brother. Joseph Walter, 34, appeared Monday before Common Pleas Judge David Matia for his arraignment. Walter pleaded not guilty. His case is...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights camera captures suspect fleeing fatal crash
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - This home surveillance video could help detectives track down a suspect linked to a deadly crash. Cameron Crews, 26, had just moved into his very first apartment when he was killed in the wreck. “He was at that age where, he was just now finding...
cleveland19.com
2 emergency responders injured fighting 2-alarm fire at Trumbull County home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple departments from around eastern Ohio assisted at the scene of a late-night fire at a home in Trumbull County. The Brookfield Fire and EMS division initially responded to the burning two-story home just before midnight on Tuesday. “Moderate smoke” was seen coming from the home...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police bodycam and dashcam video must be released within 7 days
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council passed legislation requiring the Director of Public Safety to release police body and dash cam videos within seven days of incidents involving an officer’s use of deadly force. That includes videos from incidents where the force caused serious physical harm. The legislation...
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to killing 2 people in Portage County crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who crashed into a motorcycle this past April, killing both the motorcycle operator and the passenger, pleaded guilty in Portage County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Crash investigators said Nicholas Monachino was drunk when he rear-ended Ryan Tucholsky’s motorcycle on April 29 on...
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Council OKs legislation that requires release of Cleveland police video within 7 days of use of force incidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council passed legislation during Wednesday’s hearing that will require the release of police body or dash camera footage within seven days of deadly use of force incidents. The proposal was sponsored by council member Mike Polensek. “I pushed for body cams years...
