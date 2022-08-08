ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Who is performing concerts in Columbus this week? Roger Waters, Jason Bonham and more

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymrKW_0h8s3pkk00

There are concerts going on all week in Columbus in venues around the city.

It can be hard to keep up with who is performing and where, so The Dispatch has you covered. Each Monday, we will give you a snapshot of concerts happening in the city.

Need information on Roger Waters’ performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Nationwide Arena? Or how about Jason Bonham, son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham, taking the stage for a Led Zeppelin tribute at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bluestone? We have all that and more in the look at this week’s concerts in Columbus.

Outdoor concerts:Jason Aldean, Imagine Dragons, more coming to Ohio outdoor music venues in August

Andrew Bird Aug. 9 at Kemba Live

A two-time Grammy-nominated artist, Bird will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave. The indie-rock multi-instrumentalist will make his appearance with Iron and Wine. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

Also performing in Columbus on Tuesday:

Hotel Mira, 7 p.m., The Basement, 391 Neil Ave.

King Lil G, 8 p.m., Skully’s Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St.

Drivin N Cryin, 8 p.m., Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

The Spill Canvas, 8 p.m., Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St.

Roger Waters Aug. 10 at Nationwide Arena

Co-founder of the band Pink Floyd, the former band's bassist, Waters will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets are still available. Visit www.nationwidearena.com

Also performing on Wednesday:

Lil Red & The Rooster, 6-8 p.m. Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

The Driver Era, 6:30 p.m., Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave.

Glenn Miller Orchestra, 7 p.m., Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Stolen, Carver Commodore, twentylove, 8 p.m., Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St.

Dizzy Wright, Aug. 11 at Skully's Music-Diner

The nephew of iconic Bone Thugs and Harmony rappers, NAMES, Dizzy Wright has made a name himself in the rap game. Now, he's bringing his success to Columbus, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday at Skully's Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St.

Also performing on Thursday:

Bee Taylor, 7 p.m., Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave.

Goodbye June, 7 p.m., The Basement, 391 Neil Ave.

The Curtails, 6 p.m., Natalie’s Grandview, 945 King Ave.

Curtis Salgado, 8 p.m., Natalie’s Grandview

Midnight Jam for Nan, 11 p.m., Natalie’s Grandview

Garbage Greek & The Cordial Suns, 8 p.m., Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St.

Ted Nugent, Aug. 12 at Kemba Live

Guitarist Ted Nugent will play at 7 p.m. at Kemba Live, 405 Neil Ave. The former lead guitarist and vocalist for popular band The Amboy Dukes, Nugent is a big name coming to the venue Friday night. He's also known for his controversial political commentary and was investigated by the Secret Service for comments he made about former President Barack Obama.

Also performing on Friday:

Robert Mason Trio, 6:30 p.m., Natalie's Grandview, 945 King Ave

The Everlasting Happiness, 8 p.m., Natalie's Grandview

Producing A Kind Generation with Levi Brown, Dire Wolf, friends with Elephants, 8 p.m., Skully's Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St.

Friendship + Tenci, 9 p.m., Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St.

Pete Mills Trio, Aug. 13 at Natalie's Grandview

The popular saxophonist and composer, Mills will take the stage at 6 p.m. Natalie's Saturday evening. There are a host of shows at Natalie's on Saturday, but don't miss Pete Mills kicking things off.

Also performing on Saturday:

Hellroys with Apple Bottom Game, Zach Whitney Show, The 3 Speeds, 7 p.m., Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave.

Son’s of Gladys; Elvis tribute, 8 p. m., Natalie’s. Grandview, 945 King Ave.

Dinner on the Diamond featuring the Buckinghams, 8 p.m., Huntington Park, 330 Huntington Park Lane

Amelia & Friends, 9 p.m., Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St.

Jason Bonham, Aug. 14 at the Bluestone

Bonham, the son of former Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham, will have a Led Zeppelin tribute show at 8 p.m. Since the passing of his father in 1980, he's performed with Led Zeppelin at times, but he'll be at the Bluestone on his own on Sunday. Still, he has the background to put on quite the Led Zeppelin show.

Also performing on Sunday:

Ballyhoo and Shwayze with Surfer Girl, 7 p.m., Woodlands Tavern, 1200 W. 3rd Ave.

Sleigh Bells, 8 p.m., Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St.

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmakesart.com

13 free outdoor concerts

It is truly the peak of summer. The farmers markets are brimming with ALL the fresh fruits and veggies and city parks are brimming with live music. Scrolling through the events calendar at ColumbusMakesArt.com, I found 13 free outdoor concerts happening this weekend. Thursday, Aug. 11. ProMusica’s SummerFest at Franklin...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Live Music Patios in Columbus

Our readers were asked about all of the best patios in Columbus, and we had to include an option for the best patios for live music. The final results of the top 10 included a lot of options all over the region, but first place went to Land-Grant Brewing, located in the heart of Franklinton.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio

Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
THORNVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Grandview Heights, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Food Truck Festival returns with more

The Columbus Food Truck Festival is returning for its 11th year to showcase a diverse array of food trucks from around the country. Located at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, the festival will take place Friday through Sunday and feature 50 food trucks, 18 craft and retail vendors, and 29 live performances. This year, a third day has been added to the festival for even more food and fun.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

HBCU Football Classic expected to return to Columbus in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) Football Classic will not be held this year but is expected to return in 2023, according to Classic for Columbus CEO John Pace. Pace said that a multi-year venue agreement that allows the game to be played the same weekend each year is paramount. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Jason Bonham
Person
Pete Mills
Person
John Bonham
Person
King Lil G
Person
Curtis Salgado
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Dizzy Wright
Flying Magazine

‘Birthplace of Aviation’ To Get Hall of Fame To Celebrate Flight

The historic Port Columbus Airport terminal and control tower, opened in 1929, will be transformed into the Ohio Air & Space (OAS) Hall of Fame and Learning Center. [Courtesy: OAS]. Ohio is known as the “birthplace of aviation,” due to it being the native state of the Wright brothers. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chick-fil-A offering free breakfast items in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A. Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru. The days the promotion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Bird#Iron And Wine#Skully#Music Diner#Nationwide Arena Co
morrowcountysentinel.com

Cardington welcomes 1836 Diner

CARDINGTON- The numbers can’t be missed. Printed large and clear on the front and east side of the tavern/restaurant at 217 West Main Street in Cardington, they represent the year the village was founded: 1836. The eye catching title was given by owner, Eli McCoy, a Mount Gilead resident...
CARDINGTON, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Your Complete Guide To Three Creeks Metro Park

Located at the confluence of three of Central Ohio’s largest creeks, the aptly named Three Creeks Metro Park is one of the finest natural gems in the region. Alum, Big Walnut, and Blacklick creeks join forces at this metro park, providing the perfect habitat for a variety of animals.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Blue to pink: Artists paint condemned Whitehall homes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Artists have transformed the street front of a 50-acre site of ruined homes in Whitehall with color that runs from deep blue to vibrant pink and bright green. Twenty-three colors show the color gradient between blue and pink, as well as hues of green, in the homes that face Hamilton Road […]
WHITEHALL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
columbusunderground.com

Plan to Demo Olde Towne East School for New Senior Center Moving Forward

A plan to demolish the former Douglas Alternative Elementary School in Olde Towne East is moving forward. The 1970s-era building, located on a four-acre parcel just south of East Broad Street, was purchased by the city of Columbus in 2020. In its place, a new facility will be built –...
COLUMBUS, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Dublin, OH — 20 Top Places!

Dublin is a fascinating weekend getaway where urban adventures meet the soothing sounds and sights of nature. Whether you’re an adventure seeker, culture vulture, or history buff, you’ll experience a host of fun activities in this city. And, there’s no better way to start a weekend trip in...
DUBLIN, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy