Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Revealed: Chelsea refuse to bid world record fee for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for Wesley Fofana, but the offer will be less than the world record fee for a defender, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes defensive reinforcements for his backline.
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
"I would" - Jamie Carragher delivers verdict on Liverpool's current crisis
Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on whether Jürgen Klopp’s side should sign a midfielder this transfer window. The Reds are in a mini-crisis with Curtis Jones, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined with injuries and Naby Keita only just returning to full fitness.
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Liverpool urged to sign major Man United and Chelsea transfer target - could cost £85m
Former Liverpool defender José Enrique has encouraged the Reds to sign Frenkie de Jong before the summer transfer window slams shut. The Barcelona midfielder has found himself regularly mentioned in transfer related stories over the past few months amid interest from Manchester United. Barca are said to be open...
Every single Pumas player was desperate for a picture with Xavi Hernandez, he did the same pose over and over again
Xavi Hernandez was bombarded with picture requests from UNAM Pumas players at the Nou Camp on Sunday. Barcelona hosted the Mexican outfit in their annual Joan Gamper trophy fixture and recorded a resounding 6-0 victory. Pedri bagged a brace, while Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong...
Thiabut Courtois gave four interviews in four different languages after Super Cup win
Thibaut Courtois spoke to four different media outlets in four different languages following Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Champions League holders Real defeated Europa League winners Frankfurt 2-0 out in Helsinki on Wednesday evening after goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema. Goalkeeper Courtois made a...
Hilarious video titled 'Man Utd Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' goes viral after Rabiot and Arnautovic bids
Paddy Power have produced a hilarious video titled 'Manchester United Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' following a mad 48 hours in the transfer window. United were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday and it seems to have sent the club's transfer activity into overdrive. During the...
Analysis: 3 ways Manchester United can break down Brentford's defence following their draw against Leicester City
Following Manchester United’s dismal performance against Brighton, Erik ten Hag will be looking for a much improved performance in the club’s second Premier League game of the season away to Brentford on Saturday, especially in terms of their attacking output. Having only scored through an own goal in...
Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang: The latest on Chelsea's transfer pursuit as talks with Barcelona and Leicester continue
Chelsea are prepared to make a formal offer to Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as talks continue between the two clubs, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for new forwards after overseeing the departures of Romelu Lukaku and, most recently, Timo Werner this summer. The futures of Callum...
Kalidou Koulibaly delivers verdict ahead of Spurs clash as Chelsea fans create new song
Kalidou Koulibaly is ready for his first London derby since joining Chelsea as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old made his league debut for the Blues last Saturday during the 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park which got Thomas Tuchel’s side off to a winning start in 2022-23.
WATCH: Man United loanee Alvaro Fernandes assists TWICE on full debut for Preston North End
Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez had a stellar full debut for Preston North End on Tuesday, assisting twice in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town. The left-back had a brilliant season in the United's Under-23s last term, winning the Player of the Year for the age group as he was named on the first-team's bench a number of times.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Compilation of Thibaut Courtois' performance in Super Cup shows he's an elite goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois delivered another stellar outing in a final as he starred in net for Real Madrid against Eintracht Frankfurt. Courtois kept a clean sheet as his side beat the Europa League holders to win the Super Cup in Finland on Wednesday. As a result of his incredible shot stopping,...
