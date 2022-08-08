Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MILESTONE. The National Gallery of Ireland has been around for 158 years, and now it has named its first female director, BBC News reports. That new leader is Belfast-born Caroline Campbell, who is coming to the Dublin institution from the National Gallery in London, where she is head of collections and research. Campbell told the outlet that a visit to the National Gallery as a teenager was pivotal in her early passion for art. “It felt amazing for everyone, so inspiring and very welcoming,” she said, and added, “For...

VISUAL ART ・ 13 MINUTES AGO