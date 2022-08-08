Read full article on original website
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
NPR
Examining the security of the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant in Ukraine
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mariana Budjeryn of Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center about concerns Russian forces are launching attacks from the plant knowing Ukrainians won't risk returning fire. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Russia has occupied Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, since shortly after the invasion...
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John Will Have a State Funeral in Australia to Celebrate Her 'Amazing Contributions'
Olivia Newton-John will be honored by Australia following her death on Monday at age 73. The Grease star's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, recently spoke with Australia's A Current Affair news program and revealed that Newton-John's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation and that they plan on accepting the gracious honor.
Indians forced to buy national flag in return for food rations, says opposition
Shopkeeper filmed telling customer he had been told to deny rations to anyone refusing to buy flag in run-up to Independence Day
NME
Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
NPR
Kenyans face a tense wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election
The presidential election in Kenya drew low voter turnout on Tuesday pitting opposition leader Raila Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto, among other candidates. Kenyans face a tense wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The two front-runners in this tight race are the former prime...
NPR
How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China
Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
NPR
Sri Lanka hopes its tea exports may play a role in its economic recovery
Sri Lanka has been drawing global attention for sky-high inflation, fuel shortages and civil unrest. But historically, Sri Lanka has been famous for its tea, ever since the British first planted it there two centuries ago. Now officials in Sri Lanka hope its famous export may play a role in its economic recovery. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from the tea fields of central Sri Lanka.
Putin divestment decree complicates OTP's Russian exit effort
BUDAPEST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian OTP Bank's Russian unit has attracted "serious interest" from potential bidders, but a Russian presidential decree banning the sale of Western banks could complicate any deal, deputy chief executive Laszlo Bencsik said on Thursday.
NPR
News brief: Trump search backlash, New Mexico murders, Kenyan presidential election
A lot of Republicans are rallying around Donald Trump as he cries victim after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Florida. That includes some who want to run for president in 2024 and may be hoping Trump doesn't. Someone who is keeping distance from the story is another 2024 contender, Joe Biden. Here's his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
NPR
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
National Gallery of Ireland Names First Female Director, Illustrator Raymond Briggs Dies at 88, and More: Morning Links for August 11, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A MILESTONE. The National Gallery of Ireland has been around for 158 years, and now it has named its first female director, BBC News reports. That new leader is Belfast-born Caroline Campbell, who is coming to the Dublin institution from the National Gallery in London, where she is head of collections and research. Campbell told the outlet that a visit to the National Gallery as a teenager was pivotal in her early passion for art. “It felt amazing for everyone, so inspiring and very welcoming,” she said, and added, “For...
NPR
'South To America' shows how southern history shaped our nation
Author Imani Perry is a child of the South. In her newest book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, she gives the reader a look at the South's complicated history, interwoven with her own personal anecdotes. Even though the South has a difficult history, Perry contends, it provides important context for America today. Perry told NPR's Mary Louise Kelly that in order to write this book she had to stop romanticizing the place she calls home – and, instead, look at it starkly. This is an encore episode from January 2022.
NPR
Blinken will try to ease tensions between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo
A recent United Nations report accuses Rwanda of supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. United States Secretary of State Blinken is visiting both countries to try to cool tensions. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A recent U.N. report found credible evidence that Rwanda is involved in military operations in eastern...
NPR
Latvia is growing its military as Russia becomes increasingly aggressive
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Latvia today to reassure the Baltic country that the U.S. will defend its NATO allies. Latvia, which shares a border with Russia, says its military is not big enough to fend off its increasingly aggressive neighbor, and that is why it plans to bring back compulsory military service. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports.
NPR
Negotiators work to free 2 Americans the U.S. says are wrongfully detained in Russia
Negotiators are trying to free two Americans that the State Department believes are wrongfully detained in Russia. WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced last week to nine years in prison on drug charges. And a little over two years ago, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was accused of being a spy and sent to jail to serve a 16-year sentence. The State Department has proposed a prisoner swap. And former U.N. ambassador and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson joins us now. Governor Richardson, you have a history of helping negotiate freedom for Americans, and I've heard that you describe yourself as a catalyst on the Brittney Griner case. What does a catalyst mean here?
NPR
What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?
Audio will be available later today. One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile and so did the university. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Ian Bickford, the school's president.
NPR
Polio vaccine boosters are offered to London children as the virus spreads
LONDON — Children ages 1-9 in London were made eligible for booster doses of a polio vaccine Wednesday after British health authorities reported finding evidence the virus has spread in multiple areas of the city but found no cases of the paralytic disease in people. Britain's Health Security Agency...
NPR
With many voters discouraged, turnout was low for Kenya's presidential election
Kenyans are going to the polls Tuesday to elect a new president. The two front runners are familiar names in the East African nation. Kenya has long been a great hope for democracy in a region full of authoritarian governments. But today's presidential election between establishment candidates was marked by low turnout and a great deal of cynicism. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports.
NPR
The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law Tuesday, which allocates $53 billion dollars in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips domestically. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do...
