The first day of school is now less than two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Liberty Street. He invites the community to their opening chapel on Tuesday, August 23rd as new students are welcomed to the building, as well as a prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian Grade School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO