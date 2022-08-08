ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 75

Antoinette Montuoro Germann
3d ago

oh please.. they can't even tell me, accurately, if it's going to rain un a few hours... but I'm sure their predictions for months from now will be spot on pfft..

Reply(10)
28
lifeisanenigma....?
3d ago

actually with the way things have been I predict a mild winter. we need an extremely cold winter to get rid of some of these bugs. but I'm afraid that's not going to happen.

Reply(2)
7
Geoffrey
2d ago

Every year it's the same old thing. "Predicting WORST Hurricane season EVER!", Worst Winter EVER!", "Worst Storm EVER!" It's all about ratings and selling online newspaper subscriptions.

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Old Farmer S Almanac#Travel Awaits
94.5 PST

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
92.7 WOBM

NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast

As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

NJ heat wave day 7 of 9: Assimilating more steamy weather through midweek

Weather has been awfully hot around New Jersey lately. In fact, on 25 of the last 28 days, the thermometer at one weather station in NJ hit 90+ degrees. We face (approximately) three more days of ferocious heat and disgusting humidity, before a substantial break. This week's cooldown will be a slow process. But the change will be wonderful. Not only will we taste September-ish weather by the weekend, but a good soaking rain is possible for part of the state too.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Check out these beautiful NJ waterfalls

You may think of many of New Jersey's natural attributes, like beaches and forests and beautiful farmlands, but you rarely hear about our beautiful waterfalls. It may take a little bit of a drive for many of us to get to some of them, but we have plenty worth checking out. If you like beautiful scenery and enjoy hiking check out this site for a complete list of waterfalls and hiking trails.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy