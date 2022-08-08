ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
biztoc.com

Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official

Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baidu#Autonomous Driving#Tech#Smartphone#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Jidu Auto#Xiaomi Corp#Chinese
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Associated Press

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker’s annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It now produces around 1.5 million per year. Musk said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future. Currently the company has assembly plants in Fremont, California; Austin; Berlin and Shanghai. Musk joked that many had suggested Canada as a site for the next new plant.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Said Tesla Could Buy Back Shares in the Near Future

With Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) acquisition, he’s in the take-back mood. Tesla share buybacks could come in the near future, Musk said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

TikTok parent ByteDance just bought a hospital group in China

The buyout cost ByteDance $1.5 billion, according to Bloomberg. A spokesperson for Xiaohe Health, ByteDance’s healthcare business, confirmed the acquisition but declined to comment on the deal size. The transaction is turning some heads in the tech industry. For one, China has over the past few years ramped up...
WORLD
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Elon Musk Sells $6.8B Tesla Shares, Nio Begins ES7 Test Drives, Coinbase Accused Of Misleading Investors And Other Top Financial Stories Wednesday, August 10

Wall Street Journal reported that VantageScore Solutions LLC would stop factoring all medical debt in collections into the latest versions of its scores starting October. The credit-score provider was founded by Experian Plc EXPGY, Equifax Inc EFX, and TransUnion TRU in 2006. VantageScore decided to remove all medical collections after...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

The Media Line: ‘Israel Is a Startup World Power’ as Tech Innovation Transforms the World, Jonathan Medved Tells TML (VIDEO)

‘Israel Is a Startup World Power’ as Tech Innovation Transforms the World, Jonathan Medved Tells TML. OurCrowd CEO says Israel boasts 10% of world’s ‘unicorns,’ sees a new horizon for trade between Israel and the UAE, stresses investment diversification and patience, and feels more should be done to provide women a seat at the tech table.
MIDDLE EAST
srnnews.com

Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT

(Reuters) -Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy