Shuttle buses replacing service on part of Green Line

By Jill Konopka, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Shuttle buses began replacing service on part of the Green Line over the weekend to allow for planned track replacement and other upgrades.

Construction on the E Branch of the Green Line began on Saturday and is slated to continue through Sunday, Aug. 21, according to the MBTA.

Crews are swapping out 2,000 feet of track across the branch and installing Green Line Train Protection System equipment

Alternative service will be available for all E branch riders throughout the closure. The Route 39 bus will be enhanced with accessible buses that will carry passengers from Heath Street station to Copley station and back. The Route 39 bus will also be enhanced from Copley to Heath Street stations.

Earlier this summer, the MBTA closed the Green Line C branch to implement safety and dependability improvements along 1‚500 feet of track from St. Mary’s to Kenmore stations.

This latest service disruption comes ahead of a planned shutdown of all Green Line service north of Government Center. During that time, service on the Green Line, including the newly-opened Union Branch, will be unavailable in both directions between Government Center and Union Square stations from Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Sept. 18.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Aug. 19, the Orange Line will close through Sept. 18. The shutdown will provide work crews with unencumbered access to the entirety of the Orange Line’s 20 stations, over 121,000 feet of track, and infrastructure, allowing a substantial amount of work to be accomplished.

The closures come as the MBTA continues to be plagued by problems, including a runaway Red Line train in May and an Orange Line fire last month that sent hundreds of passengers scrambling to safety through smashed windows to escape.

