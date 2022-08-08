ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

WBTV

‘It’s rewarding:’ CMS guest teachers encourages adults to apply for guest teacher, substitute roles to fill vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is still searching for qualified adults with a passion for education. In less than three weeks, nearly 141,000 students and more than 9,000 teachers will return to their home schools. The district is still trying to at least 370 teacher positions with the help of new hires, guest teachers, and substitute teachers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Salisbury, NC
Business
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Faith, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
Salisbury, NC
Government
WBTV

Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools are back in class Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. “Well there’s a little bit of grief for giving up the freedoms of the summer, but as soon as I’m back in school, or this year at the beginning teacher conference and we start to see new teachers or new students, old students, the excitement returns really quickly,” said Rachel Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School and the district’s Teacher of the Year.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Concord to consider incentives for manufacturing facility

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord is scheduled to consider incentives this week for a Texas-based manufacturer looking to build a facility in the Charlotte region, documents state. On Aug. 11, Concord City Council will consider an economic incentive grant for Keysteel Corp., which manufactures “construction-related products made with steel wire.”
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

CMS leaders meet to talk about staff vacancies before school year

It's only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Jesus Christ
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Demonstrators question enforcement of picketing statute in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple demonstrators have voiced concern over the constitutionality of a state statute being enforced in Gaston County. The statute, G.S. 14-225.1, entitled ‘picketing or parading’, places limitations on the rights of demonstrators who are gathered outside of a courthouse. It specifically notes that citizens need to remain 300 feet away from a courthouse to prevent the influence of a judge, juror, witness or district attorney.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mooresville Graded School District heads back to class

Troopers say one car crossed the center line, hitting another car head-on. Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The new school year brings new challenges.
MOORESVILLE, NC
#Boe#Piedmont Baptist Church
corneliustoday.com

Town manager gets 12% pay raise

Aug. 8. Cornelius commissioners have granted Town Manager Andrew Grant a 12 percent salary increase, bringing his base salary to $185,000 a year. This puts Grant in the middle of town manager salaries in North Mecklenburg. Huntersville’s pays its town manager $194,782 while the Davidson Town Manager salary is currently...
CORNELIUS, NC
Mount Airy News

For sale: 15 tracts of city-owned land

No for-sale sign has been spotted yet in front of City Hall, but 15 parcels of municipal-owned property elsewhere around Mount Airy are on the market. This is a result of unanimous action last Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to authorize sealed-bid sales of 15 different tracts, a move Mayor Ron Niland says makes sense for several reasons.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTV

Corkscrew in Birkdale Village closing after 18 years amidst redevelopment project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As growth and development continue to spread across Huntersville, the popular shopping center Birkdale Village is transforming. Developers with North American Properties are in the midst of a $20 million dollar revamp of the center including upscale outdoor lounge areas, a full service concierge and valet, and new retail and restaurants.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan-Salisbury, Mooresville Graded students return to class

Olivia Newton-John sat down with WBTV's Kristen Miranda in 2017. Officials have broken ground on new plans for the 80-acre site.
MOORESVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mobile Food Pantry monthly visit to FFES is Thursday, August 11

The Food Bank of the Albemarle in partnership with Colington United Methodist Church scheduled monthly visit to the First Flight Elementary School parking lot will take place on the second Thursday of the month. This month’s visit will be Thursday August 11, 2022 from 4:30 – 6:00 PM.
ALBEMARLE, NC
WCNC

How to get more free COVID-19 at-home tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to a federal program that allows households to order up to 16 free at-home COVID-19 tests, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced a new program that allows eligible residents to order additional tests monthly. Project ACT. Through a partnership...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

