ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools are back in class Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. “Well there’s a little bit of grief for giving up the freedoms of the summer, but as soon as I’m back in school, or this year at the beginning teacher conference and we start to see new teachers or new students, old students, the excitement returns really quickly,” said Rachel Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School and the district’s Teacher of the Year.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO