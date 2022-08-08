Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse steps up $440 million legal dispute with SoftBank-FT
(Reuters) -Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG sought permission from an English court last week to initiate formal legal proceedings against Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp over a $440 million dispute, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The claims relate to Credit Suisse client funds that the now-defunct Greensill Capital...
Palantir cuts revenue forecast, says govt contracts timing ‘uncertain’
(Reuters) -Palantir Technologies Inc lowered its annual revenue forecast to below market estimates after the data analytics software company reported a surprise quarterly loss on Monday, sending its shares down 15%. The company had to temper its revenue forecast as the timing of some government contracts remained uncertain, Chief Executive...
Stock market rally muted after Fed official says ‘far away from inflation victory’ – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as investors welcome surprise fall in US inflation but officials warn of further rate hikes
I'm Comfortable Handpicking Stocks -- but Here's Why I Also Like to Own ETFs
My primary investing strategy is to buy shares of individual companies. But ETFs play a role, too.
Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195 million hit from Russian operations
(Reuters) -Coca-Cola HBC AG said on Thursday it incurred a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.36 million) in the first half due to costs related to its Russian business after it stopped sale of Coca-Cola drinks in the country following the Ukraine war. HBC also reinstated its forecast, expecting...
Valneva cuts full-year outlook on lower COVID-19 vaccine sales
(Reuters) -French vaccine developer Valneva on Thursday cut its full-year revenue outlook citing lower demand for its anti-COVID shot from European Union member states. The European Commission in July slashed its order for VLA2001 to just 1.25 million doses from a previously targeted 60 million, pointing to European countries being well supplied with other vaccines and a slowdown in vaccination programmes.
Verizon’s internet services back up after brief outage – Downdetector
(Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc’s internet services appeared to be back up after facing a brief disruption on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Reports of the outage dropped to around 200 incidents in the United States, as per Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices were unchanged on a monthly basis in July as the...
Norwegian Cruise in choppy waters as pre-pandemic occupancy still a year away
(Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd forecast a loss for the current quarter and revenue below estimates as occupancy rates remained stubbornly below pre-pandemic levels, sending its shares down 12% on Tuesday. Its second-quarter occupancy of 65% compared with more than 107% in 2019, a level the company...
