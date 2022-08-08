The Pella Applebees restaurant program of ‘Serving Our Neighborhoods Together’ is featuring support of the Marion County United Way on Tuesday, August 9. A special menu will be available for dine-in or carry-out from 11am to 11pm, and 50% of proceeds will go to the Marion County United Way. Menu choices are fiesta lime chicken, three-cheese chicken penne, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tender platter, and grilled chicken Caesar salad. The Marion County United Way is working towards its $60,000 goal for this year to fund education, social services, financial programs, and health needs of Marion County residents. Agencies being supported this year are Birthright, Boy Scouts, Christian Opportunity Center, Crossroads, Families First, Girl Scouts, Heart of Iowa Transit, Handicapped Equipment Lending Program, JUMP for Kids, Knoxville Senior Center, Marion Co. Genealogical Society, Montgomery St. Preschool, Pella Ambulance, Pella Historical Society, Pleasantville Initiative, and The Well. Your support of these agencies and their many helpful programs thru the Marion County United Way fundraiser at the Pella Applebees on Tuesday, August 9 is much appreciated! Donations can also be directly sent to United Way of Marion County, P.O. Box 577, Knoxville, IA 50138.

