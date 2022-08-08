Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Mark J. Drost
Funeral services for Mark J. Drost, 64, of Tracy, will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Tracy Christian Reformed Church in Tracy. Interment will follow in the Bellefountaine Cemetery in Tracy. Visitation will begin Monday at 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville with the family present from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be given for the Mark J. Drost Memorial Fund to be designated for Marion County 4-H. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Beverly June Rusco Gould
Services for Beverly June Rusco Gould, 89, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church with burial following in the Carlisle Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church. Memorials may be given in Beverly’s name to the Iowa SID’s Foundation or Iowa Heart Association. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfuneals.com.
kniakrls.com
Ruth R. Beals
Services for Ruth R. Beals, 87, of Chariton, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Chariton. Burial will be at the Chariton Cemetery following the service. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church.
kniakrls.com
United Way Fundraiser in Pella Tonight
The Pella Applebees restaurant program of ‘Serving Our Neighborhoods Together’ is featuring support of the Marion County United Way on Tuesday, August 9. A special menu will be available for dine-in or carry-out from 11am to 11pm, and 50% of proceeds will go to the Marion County United Way. Menu choices are fiesta lime chicken, three-cheese chicken penne, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tender platter, and grilled chicken Caesar salad. The Marion County United Way is working towards its $60,000 goal for this year to fund education, social services, financial programs, and health needs of Marion County residents. Agencies being supported this year are Birthright, Boy Scouts, Christian Opportunity Center, Crossroads, Families First, Girl Scouts, Heart of Iowa Transit, Handicapped Equipment Lending Program, JUMP for Kids, Knoxville Senior Center, Marion Co. Genealogical Society, Montgomery St. Preschool, Pella Ambulance, Pella Historical Society, Pleasantville Initiative, and The Well. Your support of these agencies and their many helpful programs thru the Marion County United Way fundraiser at the Pella Applebees on Tuesday, August 9 is much appreciated! Donations can also be directly sent to United Way of Marion County, P.O. Box 577, Knoxville, IA 50138.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Rollover Accident North of Knoxville
Shortly after 7:00 a.m., rescue crews were called to the scene of a rollover accident north of Knoxville, a few hundred feet west of Highway 14 on Illinois. A small white sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times landing approximately 75 feet into a yard. Witnesses on scene say the accident involved a young woman who was on her way to work. The woman was transported from the scene by Mercy Helicopter. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, and the Marion County Sheriff’s office responded to the call.
kniakrls.com
Indianola YMCA Hosting 9/11 Remembrance Day
The Indianola YMCA is hosting their annual 9/11 Remembrance Day in September, in partnership with the Indianola Fire Department and other Warren County Firefighters. The event will include a presentation of the colors, the singing of the national anthem, and a moment of silence, and various activities throughout the day. The event is a way to honor first responders and their sacrifices made not only on 9/11 but every day. The 9/11 Remembrance Day is on September 11th from 12-2pm at the Indianola YMCA.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber Still Searching for Volunteers
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is still looking for volunteers to help with parking at the Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director Emma Skahill said shifts during the Nationals will be at Youngs Park and will be three hours in length. Skahill tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Nationals preparations are well...
kniakrls.com
Back the Blue is Set for This Week
The Knoxville Police Reserves will be holding a raffle during the Knoxville Nationals. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer, is a reserve herself and says the raffle called “Back the Blue,” will be held this week. A portion of the funds from the raffle will help pay for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
IPD K-9 Program Can Help Serve Community
The Indianola Police Department is raising funds to renew their K-9 program, which will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Acting Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the department has already had several K-9 programs in the past, and have served the community well.
kniakrls.com
Highway G-28 to Undergo Work Sometime by September
Travelers who drive on Highway G-28 to get from Knoxville and Pleasantville to Pella and back may experience delays soon. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian says there is planned patching coming up soon on the stretch of road from Highway 14 to the western city limits of Pella near the T-15 intersection. Christian says no firm date has been set, but he anticipates the work to take place sometime by the end of September.
kniakrls.com
Pella Girl Wins Statewide Pageant Award
A Pella girl has won a statewide pageant award. Marlaina Lightkeeper earned the title of 2022 National American Miss Iowa Pre-Teen at the state pageant held in Des Moines on July 30th. She is the daughter of Elise Pederson and Brad Wilson. Lightkeeper will be attending the National Pageant in Orlando, Florida during Thanksgiving week representing Iowa, where she will have the opportunity to win her share of cash and prizes. The National American Miss Pageants are working to encourage the county’s future leaders, awarding $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages four to eighteen in five different age divisions.
kniakrls.com
“Kick” to Play at Grand Theater Tuesday
The site of the Concert “Kick” scheduled for tomorrow has been moved from the Knoxville square from 1 to 3 p.m. inside to the Grand Theater from 1 to 3 p.m. “Kick” is a young Modern Rock Group from Panora. Fans say the group has a likable sound of radio-friendly Classic Rock. The move was made to beat the heat, into the air-conditioned comfort of the Grand Theatre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Pella PD Warns of Scam
The Pella Police Department is warning local businesses of a scam. Today, at approximately 10:00 a.m., two white men claiming to be representatives of the IRS went into a local business with “badges” and told the business owner they owed money for delinquent taxes. No money was given at that time and they left without incident. The men left in a black 4-door vehicle bearing license plate IA JTT058. Please contact the Pella Police Department if you had/have a similar interaction with these men.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Schools Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tomorrow
The Indianola Community School District is holding the first in a series of meetings for the public to receive more information regarding the upcoming bond issue for Indianola High School improvements tomorrow morning. The meeting will be a Coffee and Question Event, with the community invited to ask questions and hear from school officials and experts about the project.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Coaches Reflecting Missions of Eagles Athletics
Consistency and continuity are valuable assets to have in an athletics coach at the high school level. Pella Christian will have that across almost all of their sports for the 2022-2023 school year. Of the Eagles 17 varsity sports, Pella Christian has just one new head coach entering this school year. Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst says that he is thankful to have great coaches that reflect the mission of Eagles Athletics.
kniakrls.com
Mayor Recognizes Impact Nationals Have on Knoxville
Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch recognizes the impact that the Knoxville Nationals have on our community. “Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town, spending money, going to businesses, eating at restaurants and potentially coming here to live.”. The Nationals...
kniakrls.com
Home Playoff Victory Highlights 2021-22 for Indianola
The year of 2021-22 was one of many successes for the Indianola High School Activities Department, with many wins, conference championships, postseason victories, and more highlighting the past year. Activities Director Lee Nelson tells KNIA Sports it is very difficult to pick just one moment out of many, but the football squad getting to host the first home playoff game in decades is one for the history books.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk Warrior Productions/KNIA Radio partnership to continue
The Norwalk Warrior Productions YouTube channel and the KNIA3 stream will once again be partnering during the 2022-2023 school year to provide live coverage of all Norwalk home football games and select basketball games. Those watching the Warrior Productions YouTube video stream will also hear the full radio broadcast produced...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Christian Grade School Back-to-School
Pella Christian Grade School Principal Ben Dirksen previews the upcoming academic year and key back-to-school dates. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian High School Preparing for Return to School
The first day of school is just over two weeks away for K-12 students, and many schools have key dates to remember just before classes begin. Pella Christian High School Principal Kevin Herdegen is entering his second year leading the building, and is excited to see what can be improved in 2022-23 on Eagle Lane. Herdegen invites the community to their opening chapel on Wednesday, August 24th after new students are welcomed to the building on Tuesday the 23rd, as well as a special prayer event leading up to the first day on Friday, August 19 and Monday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Hear more about the latest with Pella Christian High School on today’s Let’s Talk Pella, and more from principals at the Tulip City schools all this week.
Comments / 0