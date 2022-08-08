ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Crews to resume search for missing man at Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area Monday morning

By Joushua Blount
 3 days ago
BOONE COUNTY Mo. (KMIZ)

Emergency crews plan to resume their search north of Columbia for a missing man Monday morning.

ABC 17 News is told crews responded to the Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area for a report of a missing person on Sunday around 4:45 p.m.

Crews expect to continue searching the conservation area Monday around 8 a.m.

Boone County Fire Protection Battalion Chief Clint Walker said the man was fishing with two friends before they went to town. When the friends returned to the conservation area, the man was no longer there.

First responders said the man had been missing for two hours before crews arrived at the scene.

Walker said people going missing at the conservation area isn't common.

"Not a whole lot. This is the first time in a while that we've come across someone missing while fishing," said Walker.

Emergency crews initially searched the conservation area on Sunday. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw crews use a drone, rescue boats, and other equipment to look for the missing man.

