1 Person Dead After Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for two young men who were caught on video in a robbery at gunpoint at a washeteria a couple of months ago in southwest Houston. Houston police responded to a call on June 15 around 7:50 p.m., when someone cashed a check at a corner store and was standing in front of a washateria on the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard when two men with guns came up and grabbed him, demanding his money, police said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO