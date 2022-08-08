ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 Person Dead After Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0h8s1jdC00
Nationwide Report

Police reports indicate that 1 person was killed in a single motor vehicle accident early on Saturday. The car reportedly crashed into a pillar under the Eastex Freeway. 

The Houston Police Department officers responded to calls [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tx#Texas Drivers#Daily Newsletter
ValleyCentral

22-month-old killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities say. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cw39.com

Suspect wanted for deadly robbery in southwest Houston arrested in Illinois

HOUSTON (CW39) — A suspect charged with a deadly shooting in southwest Houston back in April has been arrested in Illinois, police said on Monday. Kwamaine Tarver, 27, was arrested on a capital murder charge by the Will County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois on Monday. He was charged last Friday and is currently awaiting extradition back to Harris County, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD searching for suspects who robbed man at gunpoint in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are searching for two young men who were caught on video in a robbery at gunpoint at a washeteria a couple of months ago in southwest Houston. Houston police responded to a call on June 15 around 7:50 p.m., when someone cashed a check at a corner store and was standing in front of a washateria on the 6400 block of Bellaire Boulevard when two men with guns came up and grabbed him, demanding his money, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Store clerk shoots, kills man who assaulted him in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8019 Lavender Street around 7:55 p.m. Houston police said the 36-year-old suspect entered the store intoxicated and went behind the cash...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy