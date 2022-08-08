Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year

HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – Residents weighed in at the Aug. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting on the parking situation for the Farmers Market hosted at the Wilbraham United Church. Dan Sullivan, who lives on Main Street across from the church, said Main Street is “very dangerous” and was against cars parking in the small town-owned lot in front of the church during the market, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.

WILBRAHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO