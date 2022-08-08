Chicopee approves $1.5 million in capital spending; delivery of ambulance, trucks not expected for more than a year

Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy
A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy. after a vote from the license committee.
Multiple ValleyBike short-term rental bicycles vandalized in Holyoke in recent weeks
HOLYOKE — City officials and the police department are airing concerns that the ValleyBike short-term bicycle program is being undermined by multiple acts of vandalism in recent weeks. “The city has received reports of four bikes thrown into a canal; bikes not returned at the appropriate time and left...
thereminder.com
Chicopee City Council approves new police equipment, expansion of sergeants
CHICOPEE – Under the leadership of newly-appointed Police Chief Patrick Major, the Chicopee Police Department continues to set a path towards growth after operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic without a full complement of officers. The City Council approved orders funding new bullet proof vests, polices cruisers and an increase to the department’s sergeant count during their Aug. 2 meeting.
Rental bikes damaged, parts stolen in Holyoke
The City of Holyoke says there has been an increase in vandalism with bicycles from the city's bike share program.
Orange Line shutdown: Nonprofit group A Better City proposes the MBTA shorten shutdown from a month to 2 weeks
A Better City, a nonprofit advocacy group in Boston, is proposing that the MBTA shorten its planned shutdown of the Orange Line to two weeks instead of for one month. The group, which represents nearly 130 business leaders, says the proposal was based on a number of concerns from “riders, students, school officials, businesses large and small, and our health care and academic institutions.”
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
Fate of Easthampton’s proposed crisis pregnancy center ordinance now uncertain
EASTHAMPTON – Fate of City Councilor Owen Zaret’s proposed “Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers” ordinance that would include $300 fines for violations is now uncertain. The City Council Ordinance Subcommittee, chaired by Councilor Salem Derby, took no action on the matter at its...
Easthampton joins other WMass communities in banning sprinkler use
Because of critical drought conditions, the city on Wednesday told residents to “make sure all automatic lawn sprinklers are turned off.”. The announcement said the state determined that conditions now warrant Connecticut Rivery valley region deemed “as a Level 3-Critical Drought” area. The statement from Easthampton mayor’s...
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke mayor speaks out over trash issues in the city
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia is speaking out and is asking property owners in the city to clean up their trash. He said there are too many dumpsters in the city with overflowing garbage and it is littering the streets of the city. “It’s not right. If...
Proposed warehouse in Willington raises traffic concerns in Stafford
STAFFORD — A proposed 1.5 million square foot warehouse building in Willington is raising concerns from both Stafford and Willington residents about the additional traffic that could result from the development. The proposed warehouse, if approved by Willington’s Planning and Zoning Commission, would be located off Exit 70 on...
Conservation board OKs septic system near Pequot Pond, beaver dam control on Root Road
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously approved the installation of new technology in the form of an innovative nitrogen removal system over an existing septic tank at 216.5 Belanger Road on Aug. 9. Also discussed at the meeting were problems the Department of Public Works is having with beavers on Root Road.
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
thereminder.com
Wilbraham Board of Selectmen hears complaint, support for Farmers Market parking
HAMPDEN/WILBRAHAM – Residents weighed in at the Aug. 8 Board of Selectmen meeting on the parking situation for the Farmers Market hosted at the Wilbraham United Church. Dan Sullivan, who lives on Main Street across from the church, said Main Street is “very dangerous” and was against cars parking in the small town-owned lot in front of the church during the market, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A meeting was held Monday night in Chicopee regarding a controversial truck stop proposed for the city. The Chicopee License Commission held a hearing to evaluate a special permit for fuel storage at the site. The License Commission voted not to recommend it to the full...
Unofficial Northampton swimming spot: Officials warn that area is posted ‘no swimming’ for a reason
Northampton officials are issuing a message of caution to residents regarding a popular Connecticut River swimming spot that, despite a recent rise in activity, remains officially closed to swimmers and is unmonitored by lifeguards. The swimming hole located in the Connecticut River Greenway Park saw increasing numbers of visitors this...
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Jayxavien Nunez, who aided victims of fatal Chandler Street crash, honored by Worcester City Council with key to the city
The Worcester City Council presented Jayxavien Nunez, who helped victims involved in the fatal Chandler Street crash, with a key to the city Tuesday. Mayor Joe Petty said the honor was in recognition of his “selfless and life-saving actions at the car accident on the night of July 23.”
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
