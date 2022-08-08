ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Three people rescued from collapsed house after explosion in Croydon

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJwQ4_0h8rzegf00

Three people have been rescued after a house collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

Residents told the PA news agency that three children had been evacuated but they feared a fourth was still trapped inside.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said four people have been treated, with three patients being taken to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wtpgb_0h8rzegf00
Gas staff at scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“We have treated four patients at an incident in Galpins Road, Thornton Heath,” they said. “One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues.”

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Dozens of worried neighbours gathered near a police cordon shortly after the explosion.

Several people, who had been evacuated in their pyjamas, told the PA news agency their windows were shattered early on Monday morning by the force of the explosion.

Two neighbours, Kutoya Kukanda, 50, and Delroy Simms, 62, said they helped rescue three children from the rubble at around 7am, but they feared a girl aged around four or five was still trapped inside.

They added they believed the children’s mother had been evacuated, and that the house next door had also been badly affected by the blast.

Many said they had reported a strong gas smell two weeks ago, and others said they had been feeling dizzy and sick over the last two days.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where the terraced house collapsed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HJJp_0h8rzegf00
Emergency services at the scene (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

LFB said it had taken 14 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

A statement from the brigade said: “A terraced house has collapsed following an explosion and neighbouring properties have also been damaged. Three people have been rescued.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are also at the scene.

A statement on Twitter said: “Officers are at the scene in Galpin’s Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.”

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Four-year-old girl feared missing after explosion destroys house

A four-year-old girl is feared missing after a terraced home collapsed following an explosion, according to neighbours. Residents hailed the efforts of two “heroic” men who rescued three children from the destroyed house in Thornton Heath, south London, but fear a girl is still missing in the rubble.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Croydon#Woodside#London Ambulance Service#Police#West Norwood#Accident#London Fire Brigade
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
newschain

Pistol found at scene after man shot by police

A pistol was found at the scene of an incident in which an officer shot a man in the stomach, the police watchdog has said. The Metropolitan Police responded to multiple 999 reports of a man with a firearm in Creek Road, Greenwich, on Friday afternoon – and soon after said it was not believed to be terror-related.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Perseid meteor shower to light up the night sky

The Perseid meteor shower is set to light up the night skies in what is considered one of the highlights of the year for star gazers. It is expected to peak in the early hours of Saturday, with up to 150 shooting stars streaking through the sky per hour. The...
ASTRONOMY
newschain

How to keep pets cool in the heat

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat. As temperatures soar across the UK, here is a look at what you can do to help your pets cope with the hot weather. – Where...
PETS
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ryan Giggs had ‘uglier and more sinister side’, court told

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs was “idolised” for his skills on the pitch but behind closed doors had “a much uglier and more sinister side to his character”, a court has heard. Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court were told the 48-year-old’s private life...
SPORTS
newschain

Mask mandate returns in New Delhi as Covid cases rise

The Indian capital New Delhi has reintroduced public mask mandates as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country. The New Delhi government reinstituted a fine of 500 rupees (£5) for anyone caught not wearing a mask or face covering in public. India’s Health Ministry said 16,299 new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Hamza Choudhury could make Watford debut at home to Burnley

Watford boss Rob Edwards could make changes for Friday’s visit of Burnley in the Sky Bet Championship. The two relegated clubs last faced off in April when a 2-1 victory for the visiting Clarets at Vicarage Road could not prevent them from joining the hosts in going down from the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:. The number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new high. A total of 6.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June 2022,...
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
149K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy