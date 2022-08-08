ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State
New Jersey State
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated

There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
TRAVEL
94.3 The Point

New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation

As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
94.3 The Point

NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast

As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

