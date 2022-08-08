Read full article on original website
Thursday NJ weather: From wet to dry, clouds to sun, humid to not
Thursday is still a day of transitioning, improving weather. We start with rain and thunderstorms, but will end drier. We start with mostly cloudy skies, but gradually clearing will take over by late afternoon. And we still have some sticky humidity in the air, which will slowly dial back. One...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 8/11
5 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) THU: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
New Jersey Waters Have Been Freezing & We Finally Know Why
In case you haven't noticed, it is HOT. Heat advisories have become more common than car accidents at the Jersey Shore. That might be a bit over dramatic but you get what I'm saying, right?. Despite these insanely hot temperatures, the waters along the coast of New Jersey have been...
WEATHER TO WATCH: Day 8 of New Jersey heat wave; storms possible tonight
New Jersey is expecting its eighth day of a heat wave, with temperatures above 90 degrees.
NJ weather: One more day of dangerous heat, sweet relief coming soon
Tuesday might be one of the worst days of this stretch of week. (Which is basically going on four weeks now.) Definitely in dangerous heat and humidity territory — stay cool, stay hydrated. The big cooldown will arrive soon. The transition will be a slow process, including two rounds...
New Jersey enters drought watch due to lack of rain; water restrictions possible
It has been 20 years since New Jersey has put water restrictions into place to combat a drought, but the state took one step closer to this by issuing a drought watch Wednesday.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
N.J. weather: Dangerous heat today to be followed by thunderstorms and, finally, some relief
Another excessively hot and humid day is in the forecast for New Jersey today with chances of rain popping up in the afternoon, but more comfortable conditions are finally in sight later this week and for the weekend, forecasters say. Tuesday should be the last of an eight-day stretch where...
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed
There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee. If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking...
NJ in a ‘drought watch’ as water levels drop fast
As the long, hot, dry summer of 2022 marches on, water levels across the Garden State continue to drop with no significant rainfall in sight. On Tuesday, DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette declared that the state is in a drought watch as a result of diminished availability of groundwater and a decline in reservoir capacity.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Thousands without power amid stifling heat
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in New Jersey were without power Tuesday afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 90s during the latest heat wave to hit the state. The outage was caused by a downed high voltage line along Route 80, according to Jersey Central Power & Light...
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building
Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg. Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below. This is...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
