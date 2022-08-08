Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscj.com
GRASS TURNING BROWN? MAYBE LET IT GO
A LUSH, GREEN LAWN IS A SOURCE OF PRIDE FOR MANY IOWANS AND THIS PROLONGED DROUGHT IS FORCING MANY OF US TO QUIT WORRYING ABOUT HAVING THE BEST LAWN ON THE BLOCK — AND TO LET THE GRASS GO DORMANT. PROFESSOR ADAM THOMS OF IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY IS A...
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
kiwaradio.com
Two Orange City Men Injured In Middleburg Area Accident
Middleburg, Iowa — Two Orange City men were taken to hospitals after an accident near Middleburg on Wednesday morning, August 10th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street or B30, about three miles northeast of Sioux Center, or about three-tenths of a mile west of Middleburg. They tell us 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th Street, and that Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Creature features a hit for Sioux seniors
HAWARDEN—Conservation and community are central to a popular Sioux County group for seniors dedicated to learning about and caring for the great outdoors. SELF is in its third year for the county conservation board, meeting monthly at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park, just north of Hawarden. Short for Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship, about 100 retired folks have made the club a highlight for themselves and the department.
siouxlandproud.com
Artsplash
KCAU 9 is Proud to be a media sponsor of the 28th Annual ArtSplash this coming Labor Day Weekend, September 3 and 4, 2022. We are happy to announce we will again hold the festival downtown on the Art Center campus this year! We are particularly excited to showcase our facilities to all the people of Siouxland: The Atrium and galleries of the Art Center, the studios of the Gilchrist Learning Center…they will all be utilized so we can have a fantastic festival! All your favorite festival folks will be there, and all the things you love about ArtSplash will be happening. We have exciting things planned and cannot wait for you to join us! Stay tuned to our website as we update with information on the 2022 festival!
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
KLEM
Monday News, August 8
The Iowa State Patrol reports the second fatal accident in O’Brien County in less than a week. Saturday afternoon, a pickup collided with an SUV at the intersection of B40 and L54, 2 miles east of Primghar. The pickup driver, Laurie Ann Banks, 56, of Sutherland, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection, and struck the SUV on the drivers side. The SUV driver, 66 year old Mark Stanley Kirkholm of Storm Lake, was not wearing a seat belt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle at the time of impact. He died at the scene. Banks was injured, and transported to Mercy One Primghar for treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.10.22: COVID-19 Increase in Iowa, Future of Wind Turbines Up in the Air in Woodbury County, Teacher Concerns and More
Federal health officials are reporting Iowa’s COVID hospitalizations continue to increase. As of today, 323 Iowans hospitalized have tested positive for the virus. That’s up from 309 last week. State health officials are reporting more than 7,100 reported positive tests in the past seven days, a slight drop...
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland Humane Society hopes to "Clear the Shelter" in August
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The month of August is an important one for animal shelters nationwide because they have a goal of being completely empty. August is "Clear the Shelter" month, promoting pet adoption to find our furry friends the perfect forever home. At the Siouxland Humane Society, they hope to see an empty shelter by the end of the month with all of their residents home with their new families.
kiwaradio.com
Another Fatal UTV Accident Claims The Life Of A Northwest Iowa Child
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
siouxlandnews.com
Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
KELOLAND TV
8-year-old boy dies in UTV crash
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — An 8-year-old boy died in a UTV crash Wednesday. According to a press release, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV crash with injuries west of Hinton, Iowa around noon Wednesday. Officials say the 8-year-old boy was driving...
Child dies following UTV crash near Hinton
A child died from life-threatening injuries following a UTV crash near Hinton.
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
Kearney Hub
Victims of quadruple homicide remembered as loving, helpful, kind
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their own in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
kscj.com
NEW SIOUX CITY TEACHERS PREPARE FOR FALL CLASSES
AROUND 110 NEW TEACHERS FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BEGAN THEIR ORIENTATION MONDAY. JEN GOMEZ, THE DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES, SAYS IT WAS THE FIRST OF A WEEK LONG GROUP OF PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT SESSIONS TO PREPARE NEW TEACHERS FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR:. TEACHERS10 OC……..NEXT TWO...
Comments / 0