Joliet, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94

A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
PORTAGE, IN
romeoville.org

Overnight Closure on I-55 Ramps Starting 8/10

Starting Wednesdaynight (8/10) at 9 p.m., some ramps at the Weber interchange will be closed for paving. All ramps will not be closed at the same time, which will allow for detoured travel. Ramps will re-open in the morning. This overnight closure/morning opening is anticipated to last a few days.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Joliet, IL
wjol.com

Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
NEW LENOX, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego

The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
OSWEGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois man hit by car in DeKalb hit-and-run

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Crete man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after being stuck by a car in a hit-and-run. It happened near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Mayfield Road around 11:49 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wynkop, 26, had crashed his car and was walking […]
CRETE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night

After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
MORRIS, IL
wlip.com

Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble

(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Barn destroyed in Sunday night fire in Kendall Township

A barn on Immanuel Road just south of Walker Road in Kendall Township was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jim Bateman says no one was hurt in the blaze. Approximately four horses were rescued from the barn. Firefighters were called shortly before...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

