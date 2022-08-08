Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94
A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
romeoville.org
Overnight Closure on I-55 Ramps Starting 8/10
Starting Wednesdaynight (8/10) at 9 p.m., some ramps at the Weber interchange will be closed for paving. All ramps will not be closed at the same time, which will allow for detoured travel. Ramps will re-open in the morning. This overnight closure/morning opening is anticipated to last a few days.
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
‘Looking back at ya’: As storm was bearing in, Waukegan officials save woman’s life
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Waukegan police and fire crews teamed up to make a remarkable water rescue last week. They saved a women’s life who had been missing for more than 24 hours. On Aug. 3, crews patrolling near the pier in the Waukegan Harbor were already in recovery mode. Earlier, the family of a missing […]
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
WSPY NEWS
One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego
The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
cwbchicago.com
Wild party bus driver was airlifted to a hospital after 100 mph police chase in 2018, records show
The party bus driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance and 17 other cars while driving through heavy traffic in Lakeview on Saturday was airlifted to a hospital four years ago after being thrown from a sports car during a 100 mph police chase in Indiana, according to court records and a contemporaneous newspaper report.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars in Lake View East
CHICAGO - A party bus driver is facing several charges after sideswiping over a dozen cars Saturday afternoon in the Lake View East neighborhood. Gregory Baldwin, 45, is accused of driving south on North Broadway around 3 p.m. when he started striking cars with the party bus, according to Chicago police.
Illinois man hit by car in DeKalb hit-and-run
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Crete man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after being stuck by a car in a hit-and-run. It happened near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Mayfield Road around 11:49 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wynkop, 26, had crashed his car and was walking […]
wcsjnews.com
Space for Cars To See and Be Seen on Cruise Night
After having to turn down between thirty to forty cars, last month, due to space constraints, the Morris Cruise Night Committee hopes to accommodate all potential interested participants this weekend. Herb Wyeth said they’ve sought out sixty extra spaces that they’ll block off early, as reserved, for anticipated car show participants.
wlip.com
Man Lands Plane on Lake County Roadway After Engine Trouble
(Libertyville, IL) A man was able to walk away, after landing his small plane on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville. The small plane was on its way to Campbell Airport in Grayslake on Friday night, when the pilot experienced engine trouble. After failed attempts to restart the engine, the man was able to touch down on Route 21, without hitting any obstructions or vehicles. The plane was later towed to Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. The pilot has not been identified, he was not injured during the incident.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
Plane makes emergency landing on road in Vernon Hills; prelim investigation cites engine failure
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on north suburban road.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Roof collapses after fire breaks out at Fuller Park home; no injuries reported, CFD says
A house fire broke out Saturday morning on the city's South Side.
WSPY NEWS
Barn destroyed in Sunday night fire in Kendall Township
A barn on Immanuel Road just south of Walker Road in Kendall Township was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jim Bateman says no one was hurt in the blaze. Approximately four horses were rescued from the barn. Firefighters were called shortly before...
