ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lothrop, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Lothrop, MI
Football
New Lothrop, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
New Lothrop, MI
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Flint Journal

Flint wins CANUSA Games 8-3

FLINT – Flint emerged with an 8-3 victory over visiting Hamilton, Ontario in the 2022 CANUSA Games. The Games, which were originated in 1958, pit athletes from Flint against those from Hamilton each year. Flint won baseball (4-0), basketball (6-0), darts (1-0), golf (1-0), pickleball (3-1), skeet (1-0) and...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Mid Michigan#Mmac#American Football#Hornets
abc12.com

Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy

FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
FLUSHING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say

ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals

The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy