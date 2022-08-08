Read full article on original website
Must-see photos from day one of Flint-area high school 2022 football practices
DAVISON, MI — As summer begins to wrap up, high school football players are digging their cleats into the ground as football practice has officially arrived. MLive photojournalist Jake May visited two powerhouse program’s practices on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, including Davison and Lapeer. The first games begin...
Flint Monarchs win Global Women’s Basketball Association playoff championship
FLINT – The Flint Monarchs won their sixth Global Women’s Basketball Association championship Sunday by beating the Wisconsin Glo 72-70 at Mott Community College. Sparkle Taylor led the Monarchs with 17 points, Crystal Bradford added 12 points and 11 rebounds, Rachel Hollivay supplied 12 points and Brandie Baker scored 10.
‘It’s time to show what we can do,’ says 3rd-year Flint Carman-Ainsworth football coach
FLINT – Carman-Ainsworth football coach Dajuan Massey has spent two years installing new schemes and systems since joining the Cavaliers from New Lothrop. Now, he feels the Cavaliers are ready to take the next step in restoring success in a program that made the playoffs six times in seven years from 2011-17.
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
Flint wins CANUSA Games 8-3
FLINT – Flint emerged with an 8-3 victory over visiting Hamilton, Ontario in the 2022 CANUSA Games. The Games, which were originated in 1958, pit athletes from Flint against those from Hamilton each year. Flint won baseball (4-0), basketball (6-0), darts (1-0), golf (1-0), pickleball (3-1), skeet (1-0) and...
New Lothrop loaded with veterans and expecting to be force in Division 7
NEW LOTHROP, MI – At first glance, it would appear that New Lothrop had a sub-par season last year by the Hornets’ standards. The Hornets finished with a 7-4 record, marking the first time they had lost that many games since 2009. Since then, they hadn’t lost more than two games in one season and won two state championships.
Longtime Huron basketball coach Waleed Samaha steps down for new position
ANN ARBOR – One of the Ann Arbor area’s most successful coaches is retiring from his position to start a new journey. Longtime Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach Waleed Samaha announced his retirement from his role as the leader of the River Rats’ program on Aug. 3, and announced he was taking the same position for the new LEAD Prep Academy on Aug. 5.
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Oakland County woman has friend buy her lottery ticket, wins $500,000 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- A 51-year-old Oakland County woman couldn’t believe what she was seeing after she won a $500,000 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,00 instant game. The lucky winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- won the jackpot after asking a friend to pick up a ticket for her.
Flushing star Sarah Rambus transfers to IMG Academy
FLUSHING, MICH. (WJRT) - Flushing's Sarah Rambus will finish her high school career in the sunshine state. The star center announced on twitter, she will transfer to IMG Academy. Rambus has already committed to Oregon. The first team all-stater averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks a game for...
‘Under The Radar Michigan’ host to screen Saginaw episode at Temple Theatre
SAGINAW, MI — Audiences here will meet the host of PBS’s “Under The Radar Michigan” later this month when he leads an in-person Q-and-A session as well as a screening of an episode of the intrastate travel series. Organizers said the episode — set to focus...
Tom Izzo Lands Another 4 Star, Lou Whitaker Day, and More
On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Detroit News Reporter Angelique Chengelis and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss Tom Izzo's wild success on the recruiting trail as of late
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
MIS has biggest crowd since 2016, best TV ratings in 3 years
Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway had the track’s best attendance at a race since 2016, according to track officials. MIS also sold out the infield campsites for the race weekend – the first time that’s happened since 2012. Reasons for increased...
LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night
A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
One Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for roles in fatal house fire
FLINT, MI -- One firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined for their response to a house fire in late May that killed two Flint children on West Pulaski Street. The city announced the actions in a news release on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but shared few additional details from...
Lake Michigan drownings in 2022 outpacing prior years
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The three people in their early 20s who drowned earlier this week in Lake Michigan are the latest fatalities in a growing list of drowning deaths this year that is outpacing prior years. So far this year, Lake Michigan has seen at least 33 people...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
