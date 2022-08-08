Read full article on original website
WITN
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office awarded 2022 Gang Association Special Achievement Award
Craven County — On August 9th, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Gang & Gun Unit received the 2022 Special Achievement Award presented by the North Carolina Gang Investigators Association. In August of 2020, Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes kept his campaign promise by implementing Craven County’s first Gang/Gun...
WITN
Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Ultimate sacrifice’: Hundreds gather for slain Wayne County deputy memorial
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, served with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for 12 years, and with the Mount Olive Police Department before that. He died Aug. 2, a day after he was shot and killed as he served involuntary commitment papers. Fishman is survived...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for methamphetamine trafficking, firearm charges
Terrance Fred Tracy Jr., 36, of Wilmington, was sentenced July 29, 2022 to 113 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Tracy pleaded guilty to the charges on March 8, 2022.
WECT
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
NC woman sentenced to prison for defrauding clients through fake travel agency
New Bern, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to a maximum of five years in prison for using a fake travel agency to defraud clients and steal their money, according to Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas. Julie Ann Mincey, 58, from New Bern, was found guilty...
WRAL
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
wcti12.com
Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro
A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 rape cold case
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man in prison since 1997 for multiple convictions has received new charges from a 1995 rape, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Police say a recently-processed DNA rape kit linked 55-year-old Freddie Anthony Jackson to a rape that took place in 1995. Jackson had...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Couldn’t ask for a better person’: Sgt. Matthew Fishman laid to rest in Wayne Co.
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Sgt. Matthew Fishman was laid to rest on Tuesday in Wayne County. He died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. There was a line of cars as far as the eye could see during Tuesday’s procession, and many...
wcti12.com
Man accused of selling stolen gun to pawn shop facing charges in two counties
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Vanceboro convicted felon banned from possessing guns has been arrested after investigators said he sold firearms to a pawn shop, one of them that was reported stolen. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit investigation began in July. Investigators said Alex Hart,...
WITN
Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
North Carolina town gets crime report week after entire police department quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
wcti12.com
NC deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Tuesday
GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A procession honored fallen Wayne County Deputy Sergeant Matthew Fishman before he was laid to rest. Fishman was killed in the line of duty in a shooting last Monday. The shooting also injured 2 other Wayne County Deputies who, following a stay at ECU Health, are now recovering at home.
