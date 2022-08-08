NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO