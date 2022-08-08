ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Paramedic identified as motorcyclist killed in Lenoir County crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A first responder died Tuesday in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck. Jones County Emergency Services Director Tim Pike identified the first responder as paramedic Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III. Fortney was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
Warsaw, NC
Duplin County, NC
Warsaw, NC
Duplin County, NC
WNCT

Investigation underway after shooting between two vehicles, crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where they said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other and one of the vehicles crashed. Deputies responded at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a call of two vehicles traveling on Piney Green Road at a high […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Marine honored for saving the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro

A New Bern Marine has been awarded the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal after he saved the life of a man who was hit by a car in Vanceboro in May. According to officials with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jefferson Ortiz, 38, was driving with his wife on Highway 43 when he noticed that traffic in front of him was coming to a halt and people were gathered in a field.
VANCEBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police: DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1995 rape cold case

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man in prison since 1997 for multiple convictions has received new charges from a 1995 rape, according to the Wilmington Police Department. Police say a recently-processed DNA rape kit linked 55-year-old Freddie Anthony Jackson to a rape that took place in 1995. Jackson had...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Washington drug trafficker gets 13 years in prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was sentenced to a maximum of 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in Craven County. District Attorney Scott Thomas says 42-year-old Gemean Moore pled guilty to three counts of trafficking in heroin, three counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of trafficking in opium, one count each of conspiracy to traffic in heroin, cocaine, and meth, and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, cocaine, meth, fentanyl, etizolam, and marijuana.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville crash linked to stolen car and gunshots

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — On Tuesday, August 9th, around 5:30 P.M., Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was notified of two vehicles speeding down Piney Green Road, firing shots at each other. The vehicles were described as being in the area of Halltown Road and Piney Green. As deputies responded, another report of a single car crash was reported. According to the Sheriff's Office, the callers said that four black men jumped from the wrecked vehicle and ran away.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

NC deputy killed in the line of duty laid to rest on Tuesday

GOLDSBORO, Wayne County — A procession honored fallen Wayne County Deputy Sergeant Matthew Fishman before he was laid to rest. Fishman was killed in the line of duty in a shooting last Monday. The shooting also injured 2 other Wayne County Deputies who, following a stay at ECU Health, are now recovering at home.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

