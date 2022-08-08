ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man found beat up, shot in driveway of Southwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in a driveway outside a home off West Theo Avenue near Nogalitos Street. When police arrived, they found the 28-year-old victim had been beaten up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD investigating shooting on east side

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say that some kind of disturbance led to a shooting at a house off Martin Luther King Boulevard on the east side. Officers and detectives searched the property, and said they're looking for any kind of bullet casings. They do tell us that no one was hit in the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel

SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in leg uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a 28-year-old South Side man was shot early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of West Theo Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of a man wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police need help finding missing 38year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Missing 73-year-old woman found safe

SAN ANTONIO – Update: Frances “Frankie” Bowling, who disappeared last week, has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Original: San Antonio police are looking for information about a 73-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling was last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO looking for pink or rainbow gun involved in shooting

SAN ANTONIO — Officials in Bexar County are currently looking for a pink or rainbow gun that was used in a shooting Sunday in far west Bexar County. On Sunday, Bexar County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 10000 block of Bonavantura for the shooting. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a 17-year-old teenager had shot an adult male, fled the scene, then discarded the weapon, officials said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

