WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of groping 10-year-old girl while dropping his pants at Pembroke Pines mall; victim’s mother angry at suspect’s $8K bond
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother said she’s angry and upset after the man who, police said, walked up and molested her 10-year-old daughter at Pembroke Lakes Mall was given a bond of $8,500 for the crime. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday night, the mother, who...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Man killed in SW Dade park
MIAMI - A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in a southwest Miami-Dade park. It happened not too far from where a rash of shootings has happened over the last few weeks. Miami-Dade police said just before 9:15 p.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert for the area of SW 252 Street and SW 128 Place. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s in a park who had been shot in the head. "Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and unfortunately pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. Investigators are looking for physical evidence and try to see if anybody may have seen or heard anything," said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta. The park was closed at the time. Just over a week ago, there was a string of shootings in southwest Miami-Dade that left multiple people injured, including two 15-year-olds and two 13-year-olds. Police are urging people to speak out to end this violence.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber dressed as security guard in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22 at a...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
NBC Miami
Man Exposed Himself, Touched Child in Pembroke Lakes Mall: Pembroke Pines Police
A man is facing charges after police said he exposed himself and inappropriately touched a child in the Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines. Julian Todd Lambert, 42, was arrested Tuesday on a felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and one count of exposure of sexual organs, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
WSVN-TV
‘I am just sad that they banned me from LA Fitness,’ said man after bonding from jail after pulling knife in Kendall gym
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has walked out of jail and is sharing his side of a confrontation at a South Florida gym where he’s accused of some unfit behavior that led him to lash out. Fifty-seven-year-old Lenin Sanchez bonded out of jail Wednesday, after he was...
WSVN-TV
Suspect arrested connected to Tamarac murder
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested a man accused of a murder in Tamarac. On Tuesday, at around 3:50 p.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call in regards to a stabbing that happened on the 6300 block of Landings Way. BSO deputies...
Click10.com
WATCH: Man pulls knife, threatens to kill man at gym, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a 57-year-old man accused of pulling a knife on another man and threatening to kill him at a southwest Miami-Dade gym Monday. Part of the incident was caught on camera and posted to the @ONLYinDADE Twitter account. According to an arrest form, Lenin...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade; roadway reopens
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade have reopened to traffic hours after a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit was involved in a crash that left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were...
Click10.com
Arrests made in second beating of Broward LGBTQ teen
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested two teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park, officials said Wednesday. It’s unclear if a third teenager seen on the video will face charges. It’s the second time 14-year-old Chad Sanford, who no longer...
WSVN-TV
52-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach found safe
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said they have located a 52-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to investigators, Joseph A. Buonopane had been last seen near the 600 block of Southwest Nature Boulevard, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. He had been last...
WSVN-TV
MDPD detective, K-9 injured in Turnpike crash in SW Miami-Dade, causing lane closures
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike involving a Miami-Dade Police K-9 unit has led to closures in Southwest Miami-Dade and left an officer and his police dog injured. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks were seen near the officer’s black Chevy...
Click10.com
Police investigating homicide after person found dead in Hollywood home
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead in a Hollywood home overnight Wednesday. Details were limited, but Hollywood police said they responded to a home in the 2400 block of Cleveland Street just before 2:15 a.m. for a welfare check and found the person dead inside.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 52-year-old man in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old missing man. Joseph A. Buonopane was last seen near the 600 block of Southwest Nature Boulevard at around 12 p.m., Tuesday. He was last seen wearing a...
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
WSVN-TV
Key witness cross-examined in trial of former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for former Hollywood Police officer Matthew Barbieri was back on track a day after a key witness did not show up in court. Raymond Schachner, who was caught on camera enduring a beating by Barbieri while he was handcuffed, was crossed examined by the defense, Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Police issue arrest warrant for suspect who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run in NE Miami-Dade
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a new clue in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Northeast Miami-Dade. The fatal hit happened on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 114th Street on May 23. According to police, they have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian. Surveillance video...
