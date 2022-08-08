Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to a combination of dangerous currents and high waves with persistent onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches will be susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions. This includes but is not limited to Mckinley Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Stephenson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Pecatonica River at Freeport affecting Stephenson County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pecatonica River at Freeport. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Some street closures begin north and south of Illinois Highway 75 and water affects many back yards in Freeport east of the Pecatonica River. Water begins to reach Illinois Highway 75 at the southeast corner of Taylor Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-12 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Waves building to 3 to 5 feet this afternoon and continuing into tonight. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 7 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Southern Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois and Indiana. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT Thursday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
Comments / 0