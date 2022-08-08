ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

ksut.org

Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals

Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
FLORIDA STATE
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?

For the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, a state has passed a new law restricting abortions. It's Indiana, and it takes effect September 15. Here to talk through the implications and whether other states may follow, I'm joined by New York University legal scholar Melissa Murray. Let's...
INDIANA STATE
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?

Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
WYOMING STATE

