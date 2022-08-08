Read full article on original website
Related
ksut.org
New Mexico, Nevada rank low for child well-being as pandemic 'set us all back a bit'
A new analysis of child well-being ranked New Mexico last in the country, and Nevada also ranked among the worst. Other Mountain West states scored in the top half with Utah claiming a top spot. The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2022 Kids Count Data Book, published on Monday, factored in...
ksut.org
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
ksut.org
After Kentucky's deadly floods, neighbors are stepping in to help one another
President Biden went to eastern Kentucky yesterday to see the damage from flash floods that raced through the mountains there and killed more than three dozen people. While visiting with families, Biden pledged federal help. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's going to take a while to get...
ksut.org
Liz Cheney is appealing to Wyoming Democrats. Will it make a difference?
Cowboy State residents have been inundated with political ads recently. Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s campaign team has been spending a lot on radio and TV spots, and Cheney – a Republican and Wyoming's lone representative in the U.S. House – has been making plenty of appearances on national Sunday talk shows.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksut.org
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
ksut.org
Purgatory ski patrollers form union, push for better wages as part of national resort labor movement
This story was originally published in The Colorado Sun. It first appeared in The Outsider, a premium outdoor newsletter by Jason Blevins. Pete Kemery spent last winter living in his truck camper parked at a friend’s house. “I wasn’t paying rent so I was able to make my job...
Comments / 0