FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mary Kay Cabot: I believe the Browns will bring in another quarterback, but it would be somebody to back up Jacoby Brissett
Should the Browns bring in another quarterback? Mary Kay Cabot believes they will, but it would be someone to back up Jacoby Brissett. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
Daryl Ruiter on Browns going after Jimmy G: If Deshaun Watson is not available this year, 100% yes I would do it
Daryl Ruiter with the very latest on Kareem Hunt. Why is this Hunt trade request bad timing for him? If Deshaun Watson is out for the entire season, why would Jimmy Garopollo make sense for the Browns especially with this current Browns roster.
thecomeback.com
Nick Chubb makes his opinion on Kareem Hunt very clear
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back duo’s in the NFL with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But that may be in jeopardy after Hunt requested a trade from the organization. Hunt is in the final year of his contract with the...
NBC Sports
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
NBC Sports
What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season
It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
NFL・
NBC Sports
NFLPA backs off notion of an injunction that would let Deshaun Watson play in Week One
Not long ago, some connected to the NFL Players Association were floating the notion that a lawsuit arising from a lengthy suspension imposed by the NFL on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could potentially result in Watson playing in Week One against the Panthers. Now, the NFLPA seems to have backed away from that argument.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Haslam: Browns will “respect and honor” the Deshaun Watson appeal process
Last week, the Browns issued a strange statement in the aftermath of the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. The Browns, among other things, seemed to be trying to get the league to respect her ruling. For obvious reasons. Now, with designee...
NBC Sports
Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?
As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
NBC Sports
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary
The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
NBC Sports
Marshawn Lynch’s car was missing an entire tire when he was arrested
Marshawn Lynch, a former NFL running back and recent addition to the Seahawks organization in the role of “special correspondent,” was arrested for DUI on Tuesday. His car was in worse condition than he was. TMZ.com has the photos. The right rear tire is flat. The right front...
NBC Sports
AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report
Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
NBC Sports
Positive signs coming from Patriots’ run game in camp
The New England Patriots offense has left plenty to be desired so far in training camp, but it provided a reason for optimism on Tuesday. After struggling mightily with Bill Belichick's new-look offense in Monday's session, the unit finally found some success with the running game. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery put together a strong collective performance in the Patriots' new outside zone running scheme.
NFL・
NBC Sports
With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back
With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
NBC Sports
All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty
If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
NBC Sports
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
NBC Sports
49ers fan Dr. Disrespect shows off canon with deep pass to Kittle
49ers super fan Dr. Disrespect, one of the biggest video game streamers online, visited training camp on Tuesday and even stayed after practice to show off his arm with a few deep passes to George Kittle. As one of the biggest stars in the online gaming community, Dr. Disrespect has...
