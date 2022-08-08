ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Chubb makes his opinion on Kareem Hunt very clear

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running back duo’s in the NFL with Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But that may be in jeopardy after Hunt requested a trade from the organization. Hunt is in the final year of his contract with the...
NBC Sports

Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'

There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
What advice Bryant Young gave 49ers' Kinlaw ahead of key season

It was probably no coincidence when Bryant Young was recently around the current 49ers, one of the individuals with whom he had a lengthy conversation was Javon Kinlaw. Young set the standard for professionalism, class and drive during his 14 seasons with the 49ers. On Saturday, he delivered an emotional speech upon his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Could Peter Harvey block Deshaun Watson from playing in the preseason?

As Peter Harvey ponders the NFL’s appeal of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the league wants Watson to be banished for a full calendar year. Here’s an important question, if Harvey gives the NFL what it wants. (And there are plenty of reasons to think...
Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report

Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
Positive signs coming from Patriots’ run game in camp

The New England Patriots offense has left plenty to be desired so far in training camp, but it provided a reason for optimism on Tuesday. After struggling mightily with Bill Belichick's new-look offense in Monday's session, the unit finally found some success with the running game. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery put together a strong collective performance in the Patriots' new outside zone running scheme.
With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back

With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
All-time Cowboys great thinks Eagles could become a dynasty

If there’s anything a Dallas Cowboys player, current or former, would very likely stay away from is sending a compliment towards a Philadelphia Eagles player, and vice versa. Least of which The Playmaker himself, Michael Irvin, who never misses an opportunity to reveal the big blue star emblazoned on...
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
49ers fan Dr. Disrespect shows off canon with deep pass to Kittle

49ers super fan Dr. Disrespect, one of the biggest video game streamers online, visited training camp on Tuesday and even stayed after practice to show off his arm with a few deep passes to George Kittle. As one of the biggest stars in the online gaming community, Dr. Disrespect has...
