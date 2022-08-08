ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea and Leicester £10m apart on Wesley Fofana valuation

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myB38_0h8rsyPq00

Chelsea are currently £10m short of Leicester City 's valuation for Wesley Fofana , as the London club prepare another bid that could spark their busiest period of the window. The Stamford Bridge hierarchy are also working on deals for Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

While Leicester's public stance is that neither Fofana nor James Maddison are for sale, sources close to the situation insist the club's financial circumstances - which has seen the Thai owners' duty free-based business suffer through two years of the pandemic - means one will likely have to go, albeit at high prices.

The feeling within the market is that Fofana is gettable for £80m and Maddison for £60m. Newcastle United remain someway short of the latter price, and Leicester would be more keen to keep the playmaker.

Tuchel is insisting on another bid for Fofana, who has made his desire to go to Stamford Bridge clear.

Chelsea are meanwhile in ongoing talks with De Jong, who is seen as more likely to go to London than Manchester United, if he actually leaves Barcelona.

While there had been murmurs last week that United had ended their interest, that is being denied, and there is still some hope a deal can be done. As it is, though, Chelsea's London location and qualification for the Champions League is more attractive.

Both United and Chelsea have meanwhile been offered Aubameyang. While the Old Trafford hierarchy is cooler, Tuchel is open to the possibility of working with his former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal striker, as Chelsea still need a finisher.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harvey Elliott signs new five-year Liverpool contract

Liverpool have rewarded Harvey Elliott with a new deal to keep him at Anfield until 2027, even though he had four years remaining on his previous deal.It is the third contract Elliott has signed with Liverpool in just over three years, after joining from Fulham in 2019 and then getting an extended deal 13 months ago.But a pay rise reflects their policy of giving improved and long-term contracts to players who they have impressed and who they want to tie down.Elliott said: “It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League and EFL to allow water breaks amid UK heatwave

Premier League and EFL matches this weekend are set to feature water breaks as England faces another period of high summer temperatures.The Met Office has issued an amber extreme heat warning which came into force on Thursday and covers the rest of this week. It covers much of the southern half of England as well as parts of eastern Wales.It is understood any match in the EFL or Premier League where the temperature is forecast to hit at least 30 degrees Celsius is set to feature a cooling break midway through each half to enable players, coaches and officials to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez believes Manchester United need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to get back to the top.The Scot called time on his masterful, medal-laden managerial reign at Old Trafford in 2013, having won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues among his impressive trophy haul.Speaking about his former football club - after a stint with United between 2010 and 2015 - Hernandez said the same kind of pressure shouldn’t be put on current and future managers.“We need to get over it,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closesIllegal to Be Me: Tom Daley embarks on campaign to help LGBT+ communityLittle League baseball batter consoles pitcher who hit him in the head
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want De Jong and Aubameyang as Man Utd fight for Rabiot and Gakpo

Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barcelona teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
James Maddison
The Independent

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:– Overall waiting listThe number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new high.A total of 6.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of June 2022, according to NHS England figures.This is up from 6.6 million in May and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.– Waits of more than two yearsThere were 3,861 people waiting more than two years to start treatment at the end of June.This is down from a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career.PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.Giggs, 48, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister.When I originally said I was going to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

July was one of the worst months ever for A&Es in England, data shows

Accident and emergency departments in England had one of their worst months ever in July, with record numbers of patients waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted and the lowest proportion of people being seen within four hours.It was also the joint worst month for response times by ambulances dealing with the most urgent incidents, new figures from NHS England show.A record 29,317 people had to wait more than 12 hours in A&E departments in England in July from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.This is up 33% from 22,034 the previous month, and is the highest...
HEALTH
The Independent

Alex Lees happy to ‘spread the word’ of England’s aggressive style into county game

Alex Lees believes the exploits of England’s newly aggressive Test team have created a buzz in the county game, having helped “spread the word” during his recent stint with Durham.England started their summer with a series of daring victories over New Zealand and India, flourishing in increasingly vibrant fashion under the guidance of recently appointed head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.After four stirring chases their momentum was only stopped by the schedule, which gave way to a month of mixed results in the white-ball arena.Opener Lees spent that time back on the domestic circuit, where he found plenty...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Thai#Man Utd Target#The Champions League
The Independent

When is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2? Fight date and time information

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy