Kiawah Island, SC

President Biden, First Lady traveling to Kiawah Island this week

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs Friday, Aug. 5, 2022,…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Lowcountry this week.

According to the White House, President Biden will depart for Kiawah Island on Wednesday soon after delivering remarks and signing into law the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022.

The Bidens have been known to vacation on Kiawah Island over the years. The president visited Kiawah while serving as Vice President in 2009, 2013 and in 2015.

Details about the Bidens’ trip to Kiawah Island have not been released.

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

