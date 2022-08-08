Read full article on original website
Related
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Micron and Nvidia: Buy or Sell After Bearish Updates?
Yesterday it was Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report and today it’s Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology Inc. Report. Both chipmakers are moving lower on Tuesday following bearish news this week. Shortly before the open on Monday, Nvidia warned that its revenue results in the current quarter...
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Advanced Micro Devices, The Boeing, and Johnson Controls International
Chicago, IL – August 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, The Boeing Co. BA and Johnson Controls International plc JCI.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)
When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Can Its 4.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
CELH - Free Report) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $103.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 49.9% gain over the past four weeks. Continued...
Zacks.com
3 Balanced Mutual Funds Worth Betting On
Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility, while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments. The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of...
Zacks.com
3 Short-Term Government Bond to Beat Volatile Market Conditions
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to portfolios with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds. U.S. government bond funds usually invest in Treasury bills, notes and securities issued by government agencies. They are considered the safest in the bond fund category and are ideal for risk-averse investors.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 10th
DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.8% over the last 60 days. Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings,...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Affect Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q2 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 11. The designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,698 million, suggesting a decrease of 3.1%...
Zacks.com
This Week's 5 Key Earnings Charts
Earnings season isn’t over even though nearly 90% of the S&P 500 has already reported. Now is the time we hear from smaller companies, the retailers and dozens of companies that were recent IPOs or SPACs. The earnings report from these 5 companies are going to be key this...
Zacks.com
Avis Budget (CAR) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
Zacks.com
Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Roche, Adobe & McDonald's
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's note including a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and McDonald's Corporation (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Smart Sand (SND) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
SND - Free Report) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago,...
Zacks.com
Is a Surprise Coming for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) This Earnings Season?
PRLD - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because for Prelude Therapeutics is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for PRLD in this report.
Zacks.com
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates
REYN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Comments / 0