ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
The Independent

Hotel worker reveals the unsanitary items she would never touch in a hotel room

A hospitality industry worker shocked the internet when she shared some of the items she would never touch in a hotel room.The hotel worker, who goes by @queenevangeline25 on TikTok, received more than 750,000 views when she warned hotel guests of the unsanitary items lurking in their hotel rooms. Evangeline, who often shares hospitality advice to her TikTok page, explained to viewers that she would “never use” a hotel room’s remote control without “wiping it down first with my own Clorox wipe”.“Your cleaning and my cleaning are different cleaning, you feel me?” she said.Then, she encouraged followers to stay...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Real Homes

OTTY Mattress Topper review: sleep happy on this sustainable bamboo buy

If you've been tossing and turning due to a tired mattress, you should consider the OTTY Memory Foam topper. Lots of us might not have the budget for a brand new mattress right now, understandably, and this topper adds a luxurious layer to your sleep setup for a smaller price. It also provides support (and lots of points when it comes to comfort) for side sleepers and back sleepers. Why? One of the best mattress toppers will add depth to your current mattress, as well as comfort and essentially: it can completely transform your sleep routine.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

The best pillows for back sleepers, tried and tested

If you sleep on your back, you need a pillow that's neither too high or low nor too soft or firm, so we set out to find the best pillows for back sleeping — and found five great models that are, basically, the Goldilocks of pillows.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mattress company Casper is hiring professional nappers

At online mattress company Casper, sleeping on the job is encouraged. According to a job listing on the company's website, it is looking to hire someone with "exceptional sleeping ability" to demonstrate to the public and social media universe how easy it is to achieve restful sleep on Casper mattresses. "Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking. So join us to literally sleep on the job because we believe a good sleep changes everything," the posting reads. Job duties include sleeping in Casper stores as well as in "unexpected settings out in the world." While awake, the successful candidate will be expected to share their sleeping experience on different social media platforms. Among the special skills for the job, Casper is seeking someone who can sleep anytime, anywhere. They must also want to sleep "as much as possible" and be able to "sleep through anything." Comfort documenting their dormant hours on camera is also a requirement. Casper doesn't indicate a salary range for the job, which is part-time. Job perks include getting some free Casper products and — always a plus — getting to wear pajamas to work.
JOBS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy